ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.285
|16.29%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.390
|-8.43%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.600
|14.71%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.860
|-8.37%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.630
|13.33%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.560
|-7.95%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.130
|13.04%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.070
|-7.33%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.520
|13.01%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|33.800
|-7.27%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.890
|12.89%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.120
|-5.78%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.595
|12.72%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|29.460
|-5.67%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.630
|12.15%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|5.270
|-5.39%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.700
|11.93%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.450
|-4.84%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.580
|11.54%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.910
|-4.50%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.370
|11.27%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|8.050
|-3.94%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|13.360
|11.15%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.035
|-3.72%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.470
|10.51%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.800
|-3.45%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|15.720
|10.47%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.145
|-3.33%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.910
|10.26%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.950
|-3.29%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.865
|10.19%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.730
|-3.25%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|12.930
|10.04%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.120
|-3.21%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.395
|9.72%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.170
|-3.13%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.045
|9.42%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|4.840
|-2.62%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.760
|-2.56%
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