ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.285 16.29% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.390 -8.43% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.600 14.71% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.860 -8.37% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.630 13.33% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.560 -7.95% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 13.04% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.070 -7.33% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.520 13.01% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.800 -7.27% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.890 12.89% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.120 -5.78% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.595 12.72% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 29.460 -5.67% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.630 12.15% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.270 -5.39% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.700 11.93% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.450 -4.84% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.580 11.54% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.910 -4.50% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.370 11.27% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 8.050 -3.94% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.360 11.15% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.035 -3.72% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.470 10.51% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.800 -3.45% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.720 10.47% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.910 10.26% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.950 -3.29% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.865 10.19% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.730 -3.25% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.930 10.04% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.120 -3.21% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.395 9.72% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.170 -3.13% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.045 9.42% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.840 -2.62% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.120 9.09% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.760 -2.56%

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