Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 15, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AUE CGS DVP GHM (2) MEI MMI PNC PPS REH SDF SGQ SX2 TSO TTM WES YRL

TTM TITAN MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.69

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TTM)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating on Titan Minerals with a $2.10 target price following encouraging trenching results and the recommencement of drilling at the Dynasty Gold Project in Ecuador.

Recent trenching at the Cerro Verde prospect identified multiple high-grade near-surface intercepts and extended mineralisation around 400m to the west and 150m to the east of the existing 2.7Moz gold and 16.2Moz silver resource, highlighting potential for shallow resource growth.

Drilling has resumed with three diamond rigs targeting resource extensions and new exploration areas, including the Brecha-Comanche zone where previous drilling intersected broad high-grade mineralisation, with first assay results expected within four to six weeks.

The analyst notes resource conversion remains important given around 70% of the current Dynasty resource is classified as Inferred, while scoping study work continues ahead of a targeted release by DecQ26.

Canaccord Genuity maintains its valuation and recommendation, with the investment case centred on resource growth, project de-risking and the potential development of a long-life open-pit operation.

This report was published on June 11, 2026.

Target price is $2.10 Current Price is $0.69 Difference: $1.41

If TTM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 204% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WES WESFARMERS LIMITED

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $86.47

Jarden rates ((WES)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden maintains a Neutral rating for Wesfarmers with its target price increased to $79.30 following an iterative Strategy Day highlighting network growth, data scale, and digital acceleration.

The analyst notes a shifting operational focus toward leadership in artificial intelligence and automation to drive long-term total addressable market expansions across the retail divisions.

Planned property developments involve 100 new Bunnings projects to FY30 alongside expanding the Kmart Plan C format from 16 to 40 stores by the end of FY27.

Within the chemicals, energy, and fertilisers division, FY27 spodumene production is projected at 190kt while a key lithium expansion update remains scheduled for 1H27.

A -3% cut is applied to the FY27 earnings per share forecast to reflect progressive growth investments. The broker suggests the conglomerate remains well positioned to capture market share through its value pricing model.

This report was published on June 10, 2026.

Target price is $79.30 Current Price is $86.47 Difference: minus $7.17 (current price is over target) .

If WES meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $78.80, suggesting downside of -8.9%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 251.2, implying annual growth of -2.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 213.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.4.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 273.9, implying annual growth of 9.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 236.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

YRL YANDAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.19

Shaw and Partners rates ((YRL)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Yandal Resources with a Buy rating and a $0.51 target price based on an in-ground asset valuation framework.

The explorer holds a baseline resource of 450koz of gold across granted Western Australian mining leases, demonstrating clear extension potential into deeper fresh rock, the broker concludes.

Near-term exploration activity accelerates following the establishment of a dedicated 21-person operations camp, fully funded through a cash reserve of $14.7m.

The analysts believe the deposits carry high corporate appeal for underutilized nearby mills, offering strategic infrastructure sharing or toll-treatment partnership opportunities.

The core thesis models resource expansion toward 1m ounces within twelve months to lift the valuation baseline toward peer group explorer averages.

This report was published on June 11, 2026.

Target price is $0.51 Current Price is $0.19 Difference: $0.32

If YRL meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 168% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.