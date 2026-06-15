BHN encourages Aussies to send the spirit of soccer this FIFA World Cup 2026™ season

PR NewsWire | 9:32 AM

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SYDNEY, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – As the world gears up for the kick-off of this year’s premier football tournament, global leader in branded payments, Blackhawk Network (BHN), is partnering with Visa, the official Worldwide Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to launch a limited-edition digital FIFA World Cup 2026™ Activ Visa™ Gift Card. Available from May 12 to July 19, the gift card can be purchased on Giftz.com.au and other participating digital distributors.

With a load range from $5-$1,000 and acceptance anywhere Visa is accepted, it’s a convenient and meaningful gift for football enthusiasts looking to be part of the action, on and off the pitch. Fans can choose between two bold designs and use the card to fully immerse themselves in FIFA World Cup 2026™.

For fans, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Activ Visa™ Gift Card offers a flexible and exciting way to celebrate the tournament, bringing the spirit of the event into everyday moments. Whether it is gearing up with team jerseys, upgrading match-day viewing with snacks and entertainment, or securing memorabilia to remember iconic moments, the card empowers consumers to personalise their experience.

For businesses, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Activ Visa™ Gift Card unlocks a high-impact opportunity to connect with customers, employees, and partners during one of the world’s most-watched events. Leveraging the tournament’s global appeal, businesses can tap into increased engagement and emotional resonance, incorporating FIFA World Cup 2026™-themed incentives into reward programs, promotional campaigns, and sales activations.

Blackhawk Network Head of ANZ Kieran said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Visa to bring fans closer to the energy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. These limited-edition gift cards are more than just a payment solution; they’re a way to encourage Australians to celebrate and engage with the passion of the tournament, whether rewarding someone, surprising a fan, or simply joining in the global buzz. It’s a timely, flexible and memorable way to give something that truly connects with the moment."

Visa Head of Marketing for ANZ Meble Tin said, "As proud partners of FIFA World Cup 2026™, we are dedicated to enhancing the fans’ experience both in and out of the stadium. We see these FIFA Gift Cards as memorabilia, capturing a moment in time, reminding us of the joyful memories from this year’s FIFA World Cup."

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