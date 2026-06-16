ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.150
|15.38%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.690
|-13.79%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|16.870
|14.14%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.645
|-11.56%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.855
|12.50%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.050
|-8.48%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|7.440
|8.45%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|89.770
|-7.53%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.935
|8.09%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.135
|-6.90%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.510
|7.62%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.245
|-5.77%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.760
|7.39%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|16.360
|-5.10%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|6.030
|7.10%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.260
|-4.64%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|13.100
|6.59%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.070
|-4.61%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.040
|5.13%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.280
|-4.50%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|23.050
|4.39%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|6.190
|-4.48%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.605
|4.31%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.270
|-4.47%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.575
|4.30%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.130
|-4.28%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.270
|4.13%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|36.790
|-4.22%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.580
|3.91%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.046
|-4.17%
|L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED
|1.090
|3.81%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.425
|-4.04%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.270
|3.65%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.440
|-3.90%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|12.690
|3.51%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.570
|-3.39%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|18.060
|3.50%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.360
|-3.26%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.730
|3.32%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.050
|-3.17%
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