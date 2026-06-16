Rain or Shine: FlexPatio Brings True All-Weather Outdoor Living to Australia

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SYDNEY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Australians have a deep connection with outdoor living, yet maximizing backyard spaces requires navigating unpredictable climates, from harsh UV rays to sudden coastal downpours.



FlexPatio — transforming the great Australian backyard.

Today, US outdoor living innovator FlexPatio officially announces its entry into the Australian market. Debuting its flagship GEN2 Motorised Louvre Pergola Series, the brand brings a smarter, durable, and modular approach to how Australians design and enjoy their patio, deck, and garden spaces.

According to data from the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA), a well-designed outdoor living space can add up to 8% to 10% to a home’s overall value. Furthermore, leading property analysts consistently rank an adaptable, weather-protected alfresco area as one of the highest-yield investments and a top priority for Australian buyers looking for a modern family house.

The GEN2 Revolution: Smart, Motorised, and Built for Real Life

Addressing the climate and maintenance challenges, the FlexPatio POWER+ Gen 2 Motorised Louvre Pergola moves well beyond the limitations of standard manual covers to deliver a fully responsive bioclimatic experience.

Using a mobile app or remote, homeowners can easily tilt the heavy-duty aluminium louvres up to 120° to manage sunlight and ventilation, or seal the roof completely. During rain, the integrated drainage system channels water through the structural posts, keeping everything underneath dry.

A key innovation is the pre-wired, plug-and-play engineering. Unlike custom-built pergolas that require costly on-site electrical work, FlexPatio structures feature built-in wiring channels and an integrated, weather-resistant outdoor outlet, alongside LED lighting protected by a flexible silicone cover.

Engineered for Australian Conditions: Premium Materials Built to Last

Designed as a long-term property investment, FlexPatio’s flagship Louvred roof technology utilizes 6063-T5 high-pressure extruded aluminium and an advanced triple anti-corrosion coating. It has an expected lifespan of 35+ years — even in coastal salt-air environments.

Purpose-built for Australian conditions, the structure delivers verified engineering performance. The standard POWER+ models are rated for wind resistance up to 128 km/h, while the commercial-grade POWER+ PRO withstands up to 265 km/h. Combined with an IP68 waterproof rating and a 10-Year Structural Warranty, it delivers lasting performance.

Outdoor Versatility: Modular Side Walls and Custom Sizing

The GEN2 series addresses a key weakness of traditional pergolas: exposure to the elements. Rather than relying on aftermarket screens that degrade under the Australian sun, the Gen 2 architecture supports integrated side wall options such as:

Motorised roller shades with smooth-sliding aluminium tracks

0–180° adjustable aluminium privacy shutters — no warping, no maintenance

10mm tempered glass sliding doors for protection against wind, rain, and insects

Because residential footprints vary across Australian suburbs, FlexPatio also offers a bespoke sizing service — allowing each structure to be tailored precisely to any architectural plot, beyond standard configurations.

North America’s Favorite DIY-Friendly Luxury Upgrade

FlexPatio’s expansion into Australia follows strong performance in the United States, where the brand has built a reputation for commercial-grade quality at an accessible price point. Trusted by design-and-build firms and DIY enthusiasts alike, FlexPatio offers architectural features in a high-value modular kit — no custom construction required.

"We absolutely love the FlexPatio Louvred Pergola. After building and testing it ourselves, we can confidently say it’s one of the best backyard upgrades you can make," said the team at Odd Jobs Design Build, a premium US contractor. "The motorised louvres, modern design, and durability make it stand out from anything else on the market."

Engineered as a precise modular kit requiring zero welding, a standard unit can be fully assembled by 3 to 4 adults in approximately 3–4 hours, reducing the wait time compared to custom construction.

See It Live: Visit the FlexPatio Sydney Experience Centre

The FlexPatio GEN2 collection is now available across Australia, with free shipping and 5–15 day delivery to most metro areas.

Homeowners are invited to visit the FlexPatio Sydney Experience Centre at Unit 16/40-42 O’Riordan Street, Alexandria (opening in August 2026), for a hands-on look at the pergola, side wall configurations and integrated smart features.

For more information, visit www.FlexPatio.au

About FlexPatio

FlexPatio is a U.S.-based leader in motorised pergola technology, offering premium-quality pergola kits with smarter features at a competitive price. With a focus on reliability, customisation, and sustainability, FlexPatio is redefining smart outdoor living across North America and now expanding into Australia.

Media Enquiries:

Contact Name: FlexPatio Australia

Company: FlexPatio Australia Pty Ltd

Email: support@FlexPatio.au

Phone Number: +61 485 041 166

Website: www.FlexPatio.au



Motorised louvres – from shade to sun in seconds.

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