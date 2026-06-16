Uranium Week: Bannerman’s Etango In Focus

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This story features BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BMN

The company is included in ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Volatility in the U308 spot market reflects macro geo-political headwinds with the longer term price outlook positive and supportive of Bannerman Energy's Etango project.

By Danielle Ecuyer

US$100 the incentive

Last week, FNArena highlighted Citi had reiterated its “tactical” bullish view on uranium, with an expectation U308 spot prices will trade above US$100/lb over the next three months.

Higher prices are expected to be supported by positive tailwinds from both demand and supply-side dynamics.

For more see, https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/09/uranium-week-spot-above-us100-lb-soon/

This week, UBS, whose inhouse forecast is for U308 at US$100/lb long-term, initiated coverage on Bannerman Energy ((BMN)), whose Etango project should benefit from uranium’s long-term outlook.

UBS believes a US$100/lb price is the incentive pricing required to bring greenfield projects onstream.

The medium to long-term outlook is seen as positive, with supply deficits growing into the 2030s and beyond. Near term, the broker acknowledges macro headwinds (energy and input price pressures) are creating volatility in the spot price, which is trading around US$85/lb-US$86/lb.

The mid to long-term price indicators, which are indicative of longer-dated contracts, are continuing to move higher, approaching around US$90/lb-US$95/lb.

This infers the market is already indicating the need for higher prices to alleviate the medium-term supply deficit, UBS explains.

Demand is being driven by the US nuclear resurgence, while China remains a major growth market, with nuclear energy capacity of around 110GW targeted by 2030.

Demand is also being boosted by restarts in Japan and Taiwan amid growing global energy security concerns.

Recent deals between Cameco and India, as well as Bannerman and CNNC (China National Nuclear Corporation), one of China’s largest state-owned nuclear operators, exemplify rising competition for uncommitted U308.

Bannerman’s Etango project is located in Namibia’s Erongo uranium province and is fully permitted.

The recent CNNC agreement has underpinned funding for Etango. UBS assumes capex of US$459m, 30% above management’s guidance.

CNNC Overseas Limited (CNOL), a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation, will invest up to US$321.5m to acquire a 45% interest in the project holding company, leaving Bannerman with a 55% stake.

The arrangement significantly reduces funding risk for Etango by providing a substantial portion of the capital required for development without relying heavily on debt financing.

As part of the agreement, CNOL will have the right to purchase 60% of Etango’s uranium production over the life of the mine under market-based pricing mechanisms, while Bannerman will retain marketing rights to the remaining 40%.

The partnership also introduces a strategic industry participant with extensive uranium mining and nuclear fuel cycle experience, strengthening confidence in the project’s path towards a final investment decision and eventual production.

The deal is viewed as a positive for Bannerman, providing both financial backing and a long-term customer, while preserving meaningful exposure to future uranium price upside.

Etango options

UBS is keen to emphasise the resource base of Etango has scope to be expanded under the 2024 Scoping Study.

The market is currently focused on the Etango-8 project, which is designed to process 8Mtpa of ore and is expected to produce around 3.5Mlbs of U308 annually over an initial 15-year mine life.

Total production under this scenario is approximately 52.6Mlbs of U308.

Beyond the base case, UBS notes Bannerman has identified two growth options that could unlock additional value from the project’s large resource base.

Etango-XT is the mine-life extension option. Rather than increasing plant size, it maintains throughput at 8Mtpa and incorporates additional resources into the mine plan.

This extends mine life from 15 years to 27 years while increasing total uranium production to around 95Mlbs.

Annual production remains broadly unchanged at around 3.5Mlbs per year, but the project benefits from a significantly longer operating life without requiring major additional capital investment.

Etango-XP is the expansion option and involves doubling plant throughput from 8Mtpa to 16Mtpa. This increases average annual production to around 6Mlbs to 7Mlbs of U308 and lifts total production to approximately 95Mlbs.

While this option offers the greatest economic upside and would transform Etango into a globally significant uranium producer, it also requires substantial expansion capital investment and carries higher execution risk.

The key difference between the two alternatives is that Etango-XT prioritises longevity by extending mine life, while Etango-XP prioritises scale by increasing annual production.

UBS currently favours the extension case as a more conservative pathway, while recognising the expansion case offers the greatest upside if uranium prices remain strong.

The current share price is seen discounting a U308 price of US$83/lb into perpetuity against a spot price of US$85/lb and the broker’s long-term forecast of US$100/lb.

Current levels imply the market is pricing in Etango-XT rather than Etango-8 or Etango-XP.

UBS suggests the relative underperformance of the share price reflects perceived uncertainty around the CNOL JV and some discount for costs and capex compared with peers such as NexGen Energy ((NXG)) and Deep Yellow ((DYL)), which are less advanced in terms of project development.

UBS rates Bannerman Buy with a $5.15 target price. Other daily monitored brokers, Macquarie and Ord Minnett, have a Buy-equivalent rating ($5.55 target price) and a Hold rating ($4.05 target), respectively.

Canaccord Genuity is Speculative Buy rated with a $5.80 target, while Shaw and Partners is Buy, High Risk rated with a $6.50 target.

Buffeted by market volatility

As observed by industry consultant TradeTech, the U308 spot market has become increasingly intertwined with volatility in global financial markets, as macro factors have weighed on the energy and commodity complexes.

A similar trend was highlighted by UBS, referring to geopolitical headwinds around the cost of energy and inputs to the nuclear fuel industry. Higher energy and sulphuric acid costs impact both producers and developers.

Five transactions in the spot market were conducted last week, with the U308 spot price trading in a range between US$84.75/lb and US$85.50/lb and finishing the week down -US$0.50/lb at US$85.50/lb, TradeTech reports.

Notably, the recent trend of spot price variance between geographic locations did not transpire in the past week.

The industry consultant points to transactions last Monday and Tuesday at US$85/lb for delivery at Orano’s facility in France.

On Thursday, two deals were conducted at ConverDyn’s Metropolis conversion plant in the US at US$84.75/lb.

This contrasts with recent transactions for delivery at ConverDyn, which have been achieved at higher prices than material located at Orano’s facility or Cameco’s Port Hope facility in Canada.

One transaction took place on Friday at US$85.50/lb for delivery at ConverDyn.

Over the last week, the U308 spot price slipped -0.6% but is still higher by 4.3% year-to-date and up 23.9% from the same period last year.

No transactions in the long-term market or additional demand were recorded, although a few utilities are considering outstanding offers and others are looking to enter the market in 3Q or 4Q2026.

TradeTech’s Mid-term Price Indicator came in at US$87/lb and the Long-term Price Indicator at US$95/lb.

On top of the shorts

Up until June 9, the most recent ASIC data show Lotus Resources ((LOT)) remains the second most shorted stock on the ASX at 22.56%, up 1.63% over the week.

Boss Energy ((BOE)) is in fifth position at 14.72%, up from 14.38% in the prior week. Paladin Energy ((PDN)) is in eleventh position at 11.06%, up 0.41%.

In terms of major share price moves last week, CommSec noted among the ASX200’s best and worst performers, NexGen was down -13.7% and Silex Systems ((SLX)) shares fell -15.4%.

For more reading on U308 see FNArena’s weekly updates:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/02/uranium-week-u308-spot-price-slips-in-may/

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/05/26/uranium-week-structural-bull-cycle-intact/

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/05/19/uranium-week-paladin-trips-over-higher-costs/

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/05/12/uranium-week-shorts-surge-in-u308-stocks/