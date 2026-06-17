ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 23.33% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.425 -13.37% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.570 16.33% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 12.200 -6.87% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.660 13.79% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.820 -4.52% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.010 11.07% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.250 10.10% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.850 -3.78% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.200 8.60% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 28.960 -3.60% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.050 8.16% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.190 -3.52% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.540 6.95% APA – APA GROUP 10.420 -2.98% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.440 6.80% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.620 -2.96% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 6.390 6.50% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.990 -2.94% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 19.600 6.46% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.570 -2.56% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.675 6.35% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.590 -2.26% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.400 6.19% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.360 -2.22% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.200 6.16% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.750 -2.09% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.920 6.09% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.070 -1.92% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.990 5.94% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.300 -1.83% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.640 5.79% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 23.210 -1.78% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.395 5.68% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.830 -1.74% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 5.66% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.540 -1.61% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 17.820 5.63% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 80.590 -1.53%

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