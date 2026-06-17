Lithium Enthusiasts Discover Wildcat Resources

Commodities | 1:21 PM

As lithium markets tighten and supply risks mount, Wildcat Resources' Tabba Tabba project is seen as one of few large-scale Australian developments capable of entering production during the current cycle.

Wildcat Resources’ compelling lithium play

Tabba Tabba project advances to development

Funding strength supports development plan

Bolt Cutter discovery adds growth potential

By Mark Woodruff

The market is underestimating the risk of a looming lithium supply crunch, according to Bell Potter.

While Australia supplies almost 40% of the world's lithium from a mature and relatively low-risk hard-rock mining sector, the broker believes replicating that growth elsewhere will be far more difficult.

Against this backdrop, Shaw and Partners recently predicted lithium demand will remain robust as electric vehicle adoption accelerates and battery energy storage installations expand globally.

These trends are expected to keep the market tightly balanced, with global lithium inventories projected to move into deficit by the end of 2026.

As lithium markets await the next wave of supply, Australian developer Wildcat Resources ((WC8)) controls what may be Australia's most compelling near-term development opportunity.

The company’s flagship Tabba Tabba project, located just 80km from Port Hedland, is one of the only near-term hard-rock lithium development positioned to enter production during the current cycle.

Despite this strategic advantage, first-time research by Bell Potter this week concluded the trade on undemanding EV/resource multiples relative to Western Australian spodumene producers.

Wildcat shares are expected to re-rate as Tabba Tabba advances through key feasibility and permitting milestones towards development.

Macquarie also initiates coverage this week, identifying Wildcat as a standout lithium developer thanks to its substantial resource base and attractive mining geometry.

According to this broker, Tabba Tabba screens strongly against undeveloped lithium projects on a vertical tonne density basis, underpinned by thick, laterally extensive pegmatites conducive to bulk mining.

The project sits within the highly prospective Mallina Basin in Western Australia's Pilbara region, an established mining district that hosts several of Australia's largest lithium and gold operations.

PLS Group's ((PLS)) Pilgangoora lithium project is only 47km by road from the Mallina Basin, while Mineral Resources' ((MIN)) Wodgina joint venture, one of the world's premier hard-rock lithium assets, is around 87km away.

Tabba Tabba was historically one of four strategic Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite assets held by Sons of Gwalia, alongside Pilgangoora, Wodgina and Greenbushes. Greenbushes is indirectly 49%-owned by IGO Ltd ((IGO)) through its interest in the Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia joint venture.

Wildcat also recently discovered the Bolt Cutter prospect, located only around 10km west of Tabba Tabba. Management considers this close enough to be integrated into the broader Tabba Tabba development through a hub-and-spoke operating model.

Following the company’s March quarter operational results, Shaw and Partners noted ongoing drilling continues to validate a large, stacked LCT pegmatite system, reinforcing the Bolt Cutter’s scale and growth potential.

Management is targeting a maiden resource at Bolt Cutter, which Bell Potter notes, has the potential to materially expand the project's ore inventory and support a larger, longer-life mining operation.

Tabba Tabba's road to first production

A pre-feasibility study (PFS) released in July 2025 outlined a two-stage development pathway for Tabba Tabba, targeting annual production of 565,000t of 5.5% spodumene concentrate.

The study estimated upfront capital expenditure of -$687m, average all-in sustaining costs of -$999/t and an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $1.2bn.

The development timetable targets completion of the definitive feasibility study (DFS) in the September quarter, commencement of construction in 2027 and first production in late 2028.

Canaccord Genuity notes the Bolt Cutter prospect will not be incorporated into the upcoming DFS, yet it represents a potentially significant source of future growth.

This broker believes the deposit has the potential to host more than 25Mt at around 1% Li2O, providing scope to extend mine life, enhance operational flexibility and supplement feedstock for the proposed development.

While inflation remains a risk to both capex and opex assumptions in the DFS, the analysts believe the benefits of project optimisation and scope refinement should more than compensate for any cost increases.

Several potential sources of upside are highlighted, including the recovery of petalite and tantalum by-products, reduced haulage costs following recent tenement acquisitions that improve plant location options, and accelerated expansion and underground development.

Based on progress achieved to date, the existing Mining Licence and limited flora and fauna constraints across the project area, Canaccord sees minimal risk to securing the remaining approvals required for development.

Tabba Tabba's mineral resource

Tabba Tabba hosts a substantial lithium inventory, with a November 2024 mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 74Mt at 1.00% Li2O, containing 740kt of lithium oxide, of which 94% is classified as indicated.

This underpins a July 2025 ore reserve of 46Mt at 0.99% Li2O, containing 456kt of lithium oxide, all covered by granted Mining Leases.

Further resource growth is expected in the second half of 2026, when Wildcat plans to release updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates.

The company is also targeting a maiden resource at the recently discovered Bolt Cutter prospect, which has the potential to materially expand the project's mine inventory and development footprint.

Funded to FID

Bell Potter notes, as at March 31, 2026, Wildcat held $43m in cash, providing funding flexibility as it advances Tabba Tabba towards a FID.

The company enters future financing discussions from a position of strength, the broker suggests, with 100% of future spodumene production still uncommitted and supported by a favourable backdrop of robust lithium demand and pricing.

Funding options are anticipated to span a broad range of sources, including concessional government-backed facilities such as the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund, traditional debt providers and strategic investors at either the corporate or project level.

Alternatives include offtake-linked prepayment arrangements and, potentially, equity capital markets.

The broker's base case for Tabba Tabba assumes an 80:20 debt-to-equity funding mix, including a $225m equity raising within the next 12 months at a -10% discount to the current share price, before costs.

Macquarie similarly expects project financing to comprise a blend of debt, equity and offtake-linked prepayments, reflecting the range of funding options available as the project advances towards development.