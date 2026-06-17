Sungrow Powers 24/7 Refrigeration for Australian Wholesaler

PR NewsWire | Jun 17 2026

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SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, deployed its PowerKeeper Series at Absolutely Wholesale, an Australian-owned family wholefoods distributor in Byron Bay. Tailored to the enterprise’s 24/7 refrigeration-intensive operations, the project is helping the business reduce energy costs, improve energy resilience, and maximise the value of its existing solar investment.



Supporting 24/7 Refrigeration with Enhanced Energy Independence

Against the backdrop of surging electricity prices across Australia, energy-intensive businesses are looking for smarter ways to increase solar self-consumption and reduce dependence on the grid. For food wholesale businesses operating around-the-clock refrigeration and cooling systems, battery storage is becoming an increasingly effective tool for managing energy costs and improving operational efficiency.

Turning Existing Solar into Smarter Energy Value

To support its energy-intensive operations, the site had already installed a 100kW rooftop solar system. However, with continuous refrigeration demand and high night-time electricity costs, the business needed a way to use more daytime solar generation after hours.

Installed by ProSolar, Sungrow’s SH110CX hybrid inverter and 50kWh PowerKeeper battery solution help the store excess solar energy during the day and use it at night, reducing grid reliance and supporting more efficient daily operations.

Supporting 24/7 Refrigeration with Enhanced Energy Independence

For Absolutely Wholesale, around-the-clock refrigeration is essential to daily operations, continuous cooling demand also creates significant night-time electricity costs. By integrating Sungrow’s SH110CX hybrid inverter and 50kWh PowerKeeper battery with the site’s existing 100kW solar system, maximise the value of the solar generation by storing excess energy for use at night and during peak demand periods.

Installed within the cool room environment, the PowerKeeper operates reliably at 10°C and is designed to perform across a wide operating temperature range of –20°C to 55°C, making it suitable for diverse and demanding Australian conditions.

Driving Rapid ROI with an Expected One-Year Payback

Prior to the installation, Absolutely Wholesale’s electricity bills ranged from AUD $10,000 to $20,000 per month. The project uses an efficient DC-coupled architecture, reducing additional infrastructure upgrades and overall project investment. As a result, the system is expected to achieve return on investment within one year, demonstrating the strong commercial value of Sungrow’s energy storage solution for energy-intensive businesses.

The system is also supported by Sungrow’s iSolarCloud platform, providing 24/7 visibility of battery performance, site consumption and grid export, enabling smarter and more efficient energy management.

Building a More Resilient Energy Future

Following the successful deployment, Absolutely Wholesale has already ordered an additional 50kWh of battery capacity with Sungrow and ProSolar, highlighting the scalability and long-term value of the PowerKeeper solution.

"PowerKeeper’s modular design made it a practical solution for Absolutely Wholesale’s current and future energy needs," said Ben Pietzsch, Co-owner and General Manager of ProSolar. "The customer’s decision to add another 50kWh shows strong confidence in the system and its ability to support growing operations."

"Australian businesses are increasingly looking for flexible and efficient energy solutions to manage changing energy needs and rising operating cost pressures," said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow Asia Pacific. "The Absolutely Wholesale project demonstrates how Sungrow’s advanced PV and energy storage technologies, together with strong local partner expertise, can help businesses unlock greater value from their existing solar assets and prepare for future energy expansion."

By integrating solar generation, battery storage and intelligent monitoring, Sungrow is helping more Australian businesses turn clean energy into reliable, cost-effective support.

CONTACT:

Luly Wang

luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

+86-15618330862

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