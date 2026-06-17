The public has spoken: ‘Stockman’ crowned the winning name for Chery’s category defining ute

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Winning name pays tribute to the resilience, reliability and pioneering spirit of Australia’s stockmen

SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — After receiving more than 20,000 submissions from Australians across the country, then narrowed down to eight, Chery Australia can officially reveal ‘Stockman’ is to title the brand’s upcoming diesel Plug-in Hybrid ute, marking the conclusion of an unprecedented competition that was embraced by drivers across the nation.

The winning name came from Victoria’s Steve Kodikara, who will now drive away with the first Stockman ute when it lands in Australia later this year.

Launched earlier this year, the competition invited Australians to help name a ute designed specifically for them, driving an overwhelming response from motorists, tradies, families, ute enthusiasts and regional communities nationwide. Following an extensive review and public voting process, ‘Stockman’ emerged as the winning name.

Inspired by the resilience, dependability and hard-working spirit of Australia’s stockmen, the name reflects the characteristics Chery believes define its first ute: capability, endurance and versatility across a wide range of Australian conditions.

Steve’s submission stood out not only for the name itself, but for the story behind it. Steve described the stockman as Australia’s original workhorse, someone able to navigate challenging terrain, overcome obstacles and earn trust through reliability and perseverance. He drew parallels between that spirit and Chery’s ute, which combines traditional capability with next-generation technology.

"I’m incredibly honoured that Stockman was chosen from the thousands of entries submitted to title Chery’s new ute. I felt the name captured the spirit of Australia’s original workhorse and everything a ute should represent: reliability, capability and resilience. I’m glad it resonated with Australians, and I’m thrilled to see it become part of Chery’s story," said Steve Kodikara.

Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Chery Australia, said the response to the competition exceeded all expectations.

"The response to this competition exceeded our expectations and showcased just how passionate Australians are about utes," said Harris. "Stockman stood out because it captured something uniquely Australian while reflecting the capability, reliability and innovation behind our upcoming ute. Steve’s submission brought the name to life through a compelling story, connecting Australia’s heritage with the next generation of ute technology."

Stockman emerged from a highly competitive shortlist that included Outrider, Orca, Ironbark, Bushwalker, Longreach, Ridgeback, Terra and Mate, ultimately receiving more than 25 per cent of votes cast by over 12,000 Australians during the public voting phase.

The Stockman will debut as Chery Australia’s first ute and the nation’s first diesel Plug-in Hybrid, combining diesel power with advanced plug-in hybrid technology, the vehicle represents a significant milestone for Chery as it continues to expand its local portfolio.

Further details, including specifications, pricing and launch timing for Stockman, will be announced closer to market introduction.

About Chery Motor Australia:

Chery Australia is a leading automotive brand recognized globally for its commitment to innovation, style, and performance. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Chery has established itself as a pioneer in the industry. Known for producing technologically advanced and visually striking vehicles, Chery offers a diverse range of models that cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Each Chery vehicle embodies the brand’s passion for pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience.

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au or Instagram @cheryaustralia

Steve’s entry below:

STOCKMAN: The Australian stockman is more than a rugged icon, he’s a highly skilled worker shaped by an unforgiving history. Not a folk tale. A real person, doing a real job, across terrain that defeated every piece of equipment that wasn’t built specifically to handle it. They covered Australia’s vast distances not because it was easy, but because the job demanded it, across stock routes stretching thousands of kilometres, through conditions that modern vehicles still struggle to manage. They delivered without fail, because failure wasn’t an option when the land and the livelihoods of entire communities depended on them getting through. The Chery STOCKMAN was built in exactly that spirit. Diesel power fused with electric drive. Old-world grit fused with next-generation engineering. The heritage of a working nation fused with the technology that will carry it forward. This isn’t a ute named after a legend. It’s a ute that is one. Chery STOCKMAN. Built for the Australia that never stopped working.

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