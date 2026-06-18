ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.510 9.76% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.350 -8.47% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.250 6.38% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -8.11% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.340 4.83% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.290 -7.53% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 20.740 4.59% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 7.000 -6.79% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.910 4.55% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.850 -6.56% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.060 4.30% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.625 -6.02% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.860 4.04% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.590 -5.73% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.700 3.88% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 12.350 3.43% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.540 -5.52% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 8.020 3.08% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.090 -5.26% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.720 2.99% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.560 -5.07% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.100 2.99% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.860 -4.92% SGH – SGH LIMITED 43.630 2.73% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.980 -4.90% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 114.290 2.67% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.610 -4.69% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.790 2.09% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.975 -4.59% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.049 2.08% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.930 -4.56% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.250 2.00% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.545 -4.39% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.020 2.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.210 -4.35% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 24.010 1.87% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.890 -4.30% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.285 1.79% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 13.340 -4.30%

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