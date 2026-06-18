Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 18, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:35 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M ANG AUE BM1 DGL HGO ILA JBH PMT SDV SLS SXE SYL WOW

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.74

Moelis rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis maintains a Buy rating for AIC Mines with a $0.75 target price following new resource definition and extension drilling results from the Jolly shoot.

High-grade surface and underground intercepts confirm strong grade continuity inside the initial planned mining footprint on the way to the larger Jericho orebody.

The analyst notes the investment thesis remains centered on physical execution and upcoming underground mine development milestones rather than greenfield exploration.

Integrating production from this fresh resource source, alongside parallel plant processing upgrades, is projected to successfully lift total annualized copper outputs to approximately 20kt.

This report was published on June 17, 2026.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.74 Difference: $0.005

If A1M meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.15

Shaw and Partners rates ((ANG)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Austin Engineering with its target price decreased to $0.35 following a downward revision to management's profit guidance (otherwise known as an old fashioned profit warning).

Management adjusted operational projections downward due to ongoing production and delivery timing challenges across North and South American business units.

Implemented price increases on original equipment manufacturer contracts are expected to restore regional margins to acceptable historical parameters over time.

The analyst notes operational metrics within the domestic Asia-Pacific segment continue executing firmly in line with baseline tracking expectations.

Targeted system optimisation protocols remain underway to step up factory throughput and minimise delivery deferrals into subsequent financial periods.

This report was published on June 17, 2026.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.15 Difference: $0.2

If ANG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 133% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.40 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.70 cents and EPS of 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.82.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUE AURUM RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.62

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AUE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating for Aurum Resources with its target price increased to $1.80 following a pre-feasibility study release for the Boundiali Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire.

The underlying study details a large-scale, conventional open-pit operation featuring a front-end weighted production profile designed to deliver nearly 1Moz of gold during the initial five years of mine life.

The analyst notes this accelerated processing setup ensures strong early operating cash flows and rapid capital payback metrics, positioning the development among the top fifty largest gold mines in Africa.

Geologically, broad tenement strike extensions and an open regional system present substantial long-term exploration upside to supplement future mining inventories and smooth out later reserve depletion years, commentary suggests.

Preliminary asset modeling incorporates conservative operating unit adjustments and higher capital constraints relative to baseline study estimates to capture potential dilution parameters across primary sulphide ore blends.

This report was published on June 12, 2026.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $0.62 Difference: $1.18

If AUE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 190% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 62.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.33.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three source