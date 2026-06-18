FP Markets Wins Most Trusted Broker at the Global UF Awards 2026

PR NewsWire | Jun 18 2026

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Limassol, Cyprus, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets has been recognised with the prestigious ‘Most Trusted Broker’ award at the Global UF Awards 2026, further reinforcing its reputation as a transparent, client-focused broker serving traders around the world.

UF Awards FP Markets
UF Awards FP Markets

Held at the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort in Limassol, Cyprus, on 17 June 2026, the Global UF Awards are a highly anticipated component of iFX EXPO International 2026, bringing together leading brands and industry professionals from the fintech and online trading sectors. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most respected distinctions, they celebrate excellence across innovation, performance, and client service.

The ‘Most Trusted Broker’ distinction highlights FP Markets’ ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards of reliability, transparency, and customer support across its global operations, strengthening the broker’s track record of more than 80 industry awards earned over the years.

Commenting on the achievement, John Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at FP Markets, said: ‘Being named Most Trusted Broker at the Global UF Awards is a significant milestone for FP Markets. Trust is at the core of everything we do, from the technology and trading conditions we provide to the support and education we offer our clients. This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team and motivates us to continue delivering an exceptional trading experience for traders worldwide.’

Limassol-based FP Markets continues to expand its global presence, investing in innovative technologies and further tailoring its product offering to meet the evolving needs of traders. While pursuing new growth opportunities, the company continues to focus on maintaining the high standards of transparency, reliability, and client support that have earned the trust of its clients worldwide, underpinned by more than 20 years of market presence.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005 and headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4/5, TradingView, and cTrader. 

FP Markets’ regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

 

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