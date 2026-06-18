TMGM Enters Esports Through New Collaboration with OG Esports as Official Global Partner

PR NewsWire | Jun 18 2026

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SYDNEY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – TMGM today announced a new collaboration with OG Esports, marking TMGM’s first esports campaign. As the Official CFD Partner of OG’s Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2 teams, TMGM will engage esports audiences through fan-focused digital activations, exclusive rewards and branded content.

The collaboration reflects TMGM’s commitment to engaging digitally native audiences through performance-driven communities. The initiative highlights similarities between competitive gaming and financial markets, where preparation, precision, speed and resilience drive success.

"Success, whether in financial markets or competitive gaming, is built on preparation, resilience and the ability to adapt in a fast-changing environment. These qualities are deeply embedded in both TMGM and OG Esports," said Nick Yang, Chief Commercial Officer of TMGM.

"We are pleased to collaborate with an organisation that has built a strong reputation within the esports industry, and we look forward to delivering meaningful experiences that resonate with audiences around the world."

Throughout the campaign, fans can look forward to cashback rewards, signed OG Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2 team jerseys, branded content and social media activations.

TMGM’s presence will be integrated across OG’s website, social channels and streaming platforms.

Through the collaboration, TMGM aims to deliver meaningful experiences and lasting value to OG’s global community.

"OG has a global fanbase that deserves the very best experiences. That’s why we’ve partnered with TMGM. As a leading CFD trading platform, TMGM will offer our community new ways to engage both through trading and unique OG experiences. We’re proud to support TMGM’s first step into esports and look forward to building a strong partnership that delivers lasting value for our fans," said Xavier Oswald, Chief Executive Officer of OG Esports.

About TMGM

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, TMGM Group is the Official Regional Partner of Chelsea Football Club. As a broker providing global financial product trading, TMGM is regulated by ASIC(Australia), VFSC (Vanuatu), FSC Mauritius, and FSA (Seychelles).

Disclaimer: Investing in leveraged products carries high risks and is not suitable for all investors. You have no interest in the underlying asset. Read the Client Agreement and other disclosure documents set forth on our website. The above information is provided by TMGM Group (Trademax Australia Limited, ABN 76 162 331 311, AFSL 436416, Trademax Global Markets (SE) Limited, FSA licence number SD224, Trademax Global Limited, VFSC 40356 & Trademax Global Markets (International) Pty Ltd, Company No. 195323, Mauritius Investment Dealer Licence No. GB22201012).

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