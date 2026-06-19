ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|4.540
|17.62%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.550
|-9.88%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.660
|14.13%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.020
|-8.89%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|6.710
|9.82%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.105
|-8.70%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.053
|8.16%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|44.200
|-7.92%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|116.320
|7.62%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|83.140
|-6.88%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.560
|6.67%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|143.470
|-6.66%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|8.550
|6.61%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|73.550
|-6.58%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|23.840
|6.19%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.215
|-5.81%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.885
|5.36%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|61.400
|-5.60%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.410
|5.13%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.170
|-5.44%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|3.730
|4.78%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.800
|-5.14%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.010
|4.70%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|12.540
|-5.07%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.430
|4.57%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|5.880
|-4.70%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.930
|4.49%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.470
|-4.55%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.875
|4.17%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.590
|-4.50%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.290
|4.13%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.110
|-4.31%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.610
|3.98%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.890
|-4.30%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.300
|3.73%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.960
|-4.18%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|19.610
|3.48%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.585
|-4.10%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.130
|3.40%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.295
|-4.07%
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