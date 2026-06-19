Kevin Murphy Grows Marketplace Revenue 141% with Pattern

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Premium haircare brand strengthens marketplace control while maintaining salon channel growth

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Premium haircare brand Kevin Murphy has grown its Amazon Australia revenue by 141% with ecommerce accelerator Pattern, transforming the marketplace from a grey market challenge into one of the brand’s fastest growing retail channels.



Photo credit: Kevin Murphy

Distributed in Australia by Ozdare, Kevin Murphy partnered with Pattern to manage its presence on Amazon Australia amid growing consumer demand and unauthorised reseller activity.

"Given the growing influence of marketplaces in Australia, it was important for Kevin Murphy to establish a stronger presence where consumers are increasingly searching for and purchasing products," explained George Leighton, Head of Retail (Consumer) for Ozdare/Kevin Murphy. "At the same time, maintaining the balance between our professional salon channel and consumer retail presence remained a key priority throughout the process."

Launched in November 2025 ahead of the peak Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping period, Kevin Murphy entered Amazon Australia with no official marketplace presence despite significant existing consumer demand on the platform. Within just four months of launch, the brand increased units sold by 115% quarter-on-quarter while simultaneously increasing average order value by 8.4%, demonstrating strong consumer demand for premium haircare products on Amazon Australia.

Pattern’s ANZ Managing Director, Merline McGregor said the results reflected a broader shift occurring across the Australian retail landscape as premium brands increasingly embrace marketplaces as strategic growth channels rather than viewing them as discount environments.

"Many premium beauty and haircare brands have historically approached Amazon cautiously because of concerns around pricing control, unauthorised sellers and protecting brand equity," McGregor said. "What Kevin Murphy has demonstrated is that with the right retail media, marketplace and brand protection strategy, Amazon can become a highly effective growth channel that complements existing retail and salon partnerships rather than competing against them."

Kevin Murphy’s growth trajectory is significant given the brand launched during the peak BFCM promotional period yet continued accelerating well beyond the initial sales surge. Strong March performance against a BFCM-boosted comparison period highlighted that the brand’s Amazon Australia strategy was driving sustained long-term growth rather than short-term discount-driven spikes.

Working with Pattern has helped Kevin Murphy regain greater control over its marketplace presence and pricing environment. Since launch, Buy Box ownership increased from 65% to 91% while multiple unauthorised sellers were successfully removed from the platform, helping to protect brand integrity.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Pattern developed and manages Kevin Murphy’s Amazon Australia storefront, optimising all product listings and implementing a full-funnel advertising strategy spanning branded search, generic category discovery and competitor targeting. By the end of the first quarter, approximately 80% of ad-driven sales were coming from first-time Kevin Murphy customers on Amazon Australia, highlighting the platform’s ability to drive new customer acquisition.

"The reality is consumers are already searching for premium brands like Kevin Murphy on marketplaces, regardless of whether those brands officially sell there or not. What Kevin Murphy has demonstrated is that when brands take ownership of that customer experience with the right marketplace, retail media and brand protection strategy, Amazon can become a powerful channel for both growth and new customer acquisition," concluded McGregor.

About Pattern Inc

Pattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilising more than 77 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimises and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfilment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across 60+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. For more information, visit https://au.pattern.com/

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