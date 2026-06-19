Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 Jun 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:41 AM

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This story features MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MQG

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-Against a backdrop of what seems to be a constant stream of negative news about the Australian economy, the share market continues to trade in a range, albeit around -4% below its 52-week, mid-April highs.

-Under the ASX200 index, the big rotation is on, with underperforming sectors like Healthcare and Information Technology up over 2% and 1%, respectively, over the week.

-Financials, led by Macquarie Group ((MQG)), which traded above $250 for the first time, advanced some 1%, and Materials also gained.

-The US/Iran peace deal has seen West Texas crude prices fall to US$76/bbl from US$95/bbl in late April, pulling down the Energy sector by -10% over the last month, including almost -9% last week. Utilities were also under pressure, down over -4% for the week.

-The RBA left rates on hold as expected, but the tone was definitively hawkish, suggesting the central bank will have no qualms about raising interest rates again if data supports a tighter fiscal policy.

-While UBS is still calling for a 25bps cash rate hike at the August meeting, the market is currently pricing in 8bps of rate hikes for that meeting and a cumulative 15bps of RBA hikes for the remainder of 2026.

-Whether it’s a long hold or another hike, major banks and UBS don’t expect any rate cuts until mid-2027 at the earliest.

-Earnings downgrades continued this week, including from Flight Centre ((FLT)), Emeco Holdings ((EHL)) and Karoon Energy ((KAR)), while Sims ((SGM)) delivered an upgrade due to strength in its US divisions and data centre-related exposure.

-The new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, delivered what was perceived as a more hawkish stance for the Federal Reserve. Gold has remained under pressure with rising US yields and a stronger US dollar.

-SpaceX IPO’d last Friday (EST) and its shares have settled around US$180 at the end of the week (Thursday, as the US markets are closed on Friday). The stock reached a high of US$225.64 and is up around 33% from the IPO price of US$135. It continues to garner considerable volumes in the options markets, as well as investor and media attention.

-Next week is a big week for the Australian market. The May CPI print is out on Wednesday at 11.30am (AEST), with Westpac forecasting a fall of -0.3% m/m, which will still see the annual rate lift to 4.4% y/y. On Thursday, the May jobs data is released (11.30am AEST) and will be another potential catalyst for markets pricing in likely RBA cash rate moves.

-Against this backdrop, it will be the last full week of trading for FY26, with the fiscal year ending on Tuesday, June 30, along with the month and quarter end. No doubt, between tax-loss selling, rotational buying and the potential CPI and jobs data, there are many reasons to expect no end to volatility.

-Welcome to the new world of “weird”, as noted by Macquarie’s global strategist Viktor Shvets.

Wishing everyone a great weekend from the team at FNArena

Corporate news in the week that was:

ASX ((ASX)) is to pay -$20m to ASIC and -$3m in corporate costs for misleading the regulator on its Chess development

Foxtel has emerged as a bidder for NRL broadcast rights in a multibillion-dollar media rights battle that could reshape the sport’s future broadcasting arrangements

A court has cleared the way for Dexus ((DXS)) to proceed with the forced sale of its $4.5bn airport stake as part of an ongoing dispute involving APAC investors

Saint-Gobain is seeking to exit its shareholding in the Tomago aluminium smelter as it reviews its portfolio and capital allocation priorities

Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) has abandoned plans to pursue a GBP10bn takeover of Boots

The deadline for a potential takeover of oOh!media ((OML)) has passed without a decision, leaving the future of any transaction uncertain

Sharon AI is seeking $1bn in funding to support a planned deal involving Nvidia technology and AI infrastructure expansion

Viva Energy ((VEA)) is considering a sale-and-leaseback of its petrol station network to unlock capital while retaining operational control of the sites

Renewable energy developer Someva is seeking an investor for a diversified renewables portfolio anchored by the Pottinger wind project

Fresh produce supplier Comfresh has launched plans for an approximately $150m IPO to fund growth and expansion in the Australian produce market

Quadrant sells Partnered Health to Bupa in a deal valued at more than $400m

IFM increases its Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) offer to $5.10 per share and pushes advisers to help secure control

Blackstone considering a bid for Pickles used assets marketplace

CVC DIF joins bidders for Ausgrid Plus ES smart metering business

SpaceX acquires Cursor owner Anysphere in a US$60bn deal to accelerate AI ambitions

Novonix ((NVX)) raises $23.7m to expand battery materials production capacity for Panasonic

Serendipity Capital invests US$5m in QuantX Labs to support critical technology development

Acrow ((ACF)) plans a $70m capital raising to fund growth in construction systems

MResources wins auction for Tahmoor coal operations

Bain Capital has exited the sale process for oOh!media ((AFR)) following its review, leaving three remaining bidders in contention

Expert360 has been put up for sale, with advisers seeking strategic buyers for the AI-enabled talent marketplace

Jefferies has been appointed to run the sale of Sydney-based defence and aerospace electronics manufacturer Circuitwise

Morningstar has endorsed IFM Investors’ $5.10 per share bid for Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), arguing weak fundamentals and governance risks limit upside for investors who reject the offer

Novonix ((NVX)) has launched a $20.7m capital raising at a -33% discount following a -57% decline in its share price

ASX Ltd ((ASX)) is tightening takeover rules by limiting share issuance to 25% without shareholder approval

Stack Infrastructure is preparing a potential sale of its Asia-Pacific data centre portfolio valued at around $30bn, with early interest reportedly emerging from investors including GIP and IFM Investors

FDC Construction’s proposed ASX listing is gaining momentum at a valuation of $950m-$1.1bn

SpaceX’s proposed IPO has generated record interest from Australian retail investors, with more than 28,000 applications reportedly lodged through CommSec

La Trobe Financial has attracted renewed acquisition interest at a valuation of around $3bn

PLS Group ((PLS)) has approved circa $175 million in pre-final investment decision spending for its proposed P2000 expansion at the Pilgangoora lithium operation

ACCC approves Macquarie Asset Management’s ((MQG)) $11.6bn takeover of Qube Holdings ((QUB)), with FIRB and New Zealand regulatory approvals still outstanding

Washington H. Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) has agreed to sell Brickworks Industrial JV interests to Goodman Group ((GMG)) for $1.89bn

Challenger ((CGF)) will combine Fidante and Channel Capital to create a new funds management platform, Channel Group

Crescent Capital has launched a sale process for National Dental Care, with Morgan Stanley appointed adviser

IFM Investors has increased its Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) holding to 38.8% as it pursues a $5.10 per share takeover despite board opposition and disagreement over valuation

Australian Agricultural Management is selling the Southern Cross Poultry Fund, with indicative bids due in mid-July

Aware Super has completed the sale of a major water infrastructure portfolio, marking a significant transaction in the sector

AirTrunk is seeking a $4.3bn loan, backed by Blackstone, to fund development of its SYD3 data centre project

Sharon AI has secured $2.27bn in oversubscribed funding led by Situational Awareness and Oaktree, while delaying its planned ASX listing

Dicker Data ((DDR)) is being viewed as a potential candidate for an equity raising as AI and data centre investment themes continue to attract capital

Simon Beard has disclosed a $10m investment in the SpaceX IPO, joining a group of Australian investors backing Elon Musk’s venture

Transurban ((TCL)) has expanded its syndicated debt facility through an additional $825m tranche, further strengthening funding flexibility

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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