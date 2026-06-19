Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 19 June 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 11 June 2026 to 18 June 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Uranium Week: Bannerman’s Etango In Focus

Tuesday 16 June 2026

Volatility in the U308 spot market reflects macro geo-political headwinds with the longer term price outlook positive and supportive of Bannerman Energy’s Etango project

2 – Rudi’s View: Diversified Asset Allocators

Thursday 11 June 2026

Listed investors such as WH Soul Pattinson and Wesfarmers have proven strong wealth creators over long periods of time

3 – Rudi’s View: When Aussie Companies Move Overseas

Wednesday 17 June 2026

Are Australian companies better off by not expanding offshore? History suggests otherwise

4 – The Short Report – 18 Jun 2026

Thursday 18 June 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

5 – AI Helps Accelerate Wesfarmers’ Ambitions

Friday 12 June 2026

Wesfarmers’ Strategy Day highlighted growth in retail categories and digitalisation through AI adoption

6 – In Brief: Helloworld, Rox & Hillgrove Resources

Friday 12 June 2026

This week’s In Brief focuses on the growth outlook for emerging producers Rox (gold) and Hillgrove (copper), and an improving booking trend for Helloworld despite the ongoing Middle East conflict

7 – Lithium Enthusiasts Discover Wildcat Resources

Wednesday 17 June 2026

As lithium markets tighten and supply risks mount, Wildcat Resources’ Tabba Tabba project is seen as one of few large-scale Australian developments capable of entering production during the current cycle

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 12-06-26

Monday 15 June 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – The Short Report – 12 Jun 2026

Friday 12 June 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 12 June 2026

Friday 12 June 2026

Our top ten news stories from 04 June 2026 to 11 June 2026

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