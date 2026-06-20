The Market In Numbers – 20 Jun 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 20 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13495.630 0.76% 1.90% 4.52% -0.39% 7.08% All Ordinaries 9047.30 0.46% 0.92% 4.18% 0.28% 3.13% S&P ASX 200 8828.70 0.28% 1.11% 4.09% 1.31% 3.35% S&P ASX 300 8770.80 0.38% 1.11% 4.27% 1.02% 3.50% Communication Services 1637.20 -1.67% -0.81% -3.26% -5.95% -11.65% Consumer Discretionary 3828.60 0.51% 7.49% 13.75% -4.12% -7.59% Consumer Staples 12940.80 0.15% 9.60% 3.18% 11.39% 6.78% Energy 9792.00 -7.33% -5.97% -13.86% 17.05% 12.87% Financials 9242.80 1.69% 0.61% -0.51% -1.00% -3.00% Health Care 25163.40 4.84% 9.43% -9.24% -25.53% -39.52% Industrials 8448.80 -0.13% 3.56% 7.34% 0.28% 1.56% Info Technology 1840.00 0.99% 3.77% 18.19% -14.58% -36.57% Materials 24566.80 -0.46% -2.03% 12.85% 16.31% 54.92% Real Estate 3708.90 -0.02% 2.31% 13.35% -6.49% -4.87% Utilities 9664.20 -3.66% 0.22% -7.76% 0.07% 5.72% A-REITs 1722.70 -0.13% 2.19% 14.26% -5.65% -3.81% All Technology Index 3003.40 2.08% 5.77% 17.99% -11.57% -25.73% Banks 3878.60 1.87% -1.10% -5.74% -4.67% -3.58% Gold Index 16740.70 9.00% 2.77% 0.50% -10.35% 44.85% Metals & Mining 8492.80 -0.39% -2.37% 12.69% 16.87% 62.67%

The World

Index 20 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10363.27 -1.04% -0.44% 1.84% 4.25% 18.29% DAX30 24985.82 1.42% -0.47% 10.17% 2.02% 4.50% Hang Seng 23924.81 -3.21% -4.99% -3.48% -7.46% -0.61% Nikkei 225 71250.06 7.92% 7.42% 39.53% 41.54% 75.98% NZ50 13495.630 0.76% 1.90% 4.52% -0.39% 7.08% DJIA 51564.70 0.71% 1.04% 11.27% 6.61% 16.94% S&P500 7500.58 0.93% -1.05% 14.89% 8.76% 20.88% Nasdaq Comp 26517.93 2.43% -1.69% 22.82% 13.23% 30.18%

Metals & Minerals

Index 20 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4227.75 -0.14% -6.61% -6.84% -3.61% 28.02% Silver (oz) 65.78 -2.52% -13.36% -6.18% -15.58% 81.69% Copper (lb) 6.3780 -0.23% -0.72% 16.29% 12.25% 25.17% Aluminium (lb) 1.5424 -3.38% -7.46% -0.93% 15.32% 30.80% Nickel (lb) 8.0626 1.89% -5.15% 4.50% 7.68% 18.23% Zinc (lb) 1.6519 4.19% 2.23% 13.75% 18.53% 30.84% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.50 -0.58% 1.18% 2.70% 4.27% 8.71% Iron Ore (t) 101.14 -0.45% -7.25% -4.87% -5.59% 7.04%

Energy

Index 20 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 76.58 -11.46% -13.50% -27.05% 33.37% 16.88% Brent Crude 79.30 -11.01% -14.14% -27.03% 30.32% 18.71%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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