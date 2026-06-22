ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 22 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.295 6.58% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 30.080 -18.44%
MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.985 5.91% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.600 -11.56%
FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.790 4.89% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.375 -8.54%
PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.400 4.80% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.350 -8.20%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.860 4.64% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.370 -7.42%
4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.720 3.96% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 2.950 -6.65%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.130 3.96% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.030 -6.45%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.265 3.92% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.435 -6.45%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.060 3.92% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.530 -5.95%
HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.470 3.40% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.460 -5.75%
DPM – DPM METALS INC 45.700 3.39% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 11.190 -5.57%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.160 3.36% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 12.890 -5.43%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.960 3.35% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.815 -5.23%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.210 3.22% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.545 -5.22%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.145 3.15% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.000 -4.76%
MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 29.550 3.11% XRO – XERO LIMITED 68.620 -4.54%
IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 4.320 3.10% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 112.970 -4.38%
SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.670 3.09% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.230 -4.17%
IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.220 3.01% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.560 -4.06%
SGH – SGH LIMITED 44.570 3.00% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.900 -4.04%

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