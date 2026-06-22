Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 22, 2026

Daily Market Reports | Jun 22 2026

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M CGF EIQ EQR FBU FLT (2) GNC GOZ MM1 QAN REG SGM SLS TCG

CGF CHALLENGER LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $9.83

Jarden rates ((CGF)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden maintains its Neutral rating for Challenger with its target price increased to $9.20 after a corporate restructuring announcement involving the Fidante multi-affiliate fund platform.

Fidante will merge with Channel Capital to establish a combined federated entity named Channel Group, leaving Challenger Limited with a 45% equity-accounted minority stake and up to $172m in cash proceeds.

The analyst notes this strategic simplification successfully downscales exposure to non-core structural pressures while converting a historical management distraction into a streamlined fee-related revenue stream.

Minor intermediate diluted earnings revisions of -0.6% and -0.4% are applied to FY27 and FY28 profiles to encapsulate localised transaction dilution prior to completion.

Commentary highlights long-term performance rater metrics remain fundamentally pinned to achieving robust organic book growth across core retirement annuity portfolios while proving capital resilience through shifting macroeconomic credit curves.

This report was published on June 18, 2026.

Target price is $9.20 Current Price is $9.83 Difference: minus $0.63 (current price is over target) .

If CGF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $9.99, suggesting upside of 1.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 30.80 cents and EPS of 64.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.2, implying annual growth of 136.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 31.90 cents and EPS of 69.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 69.4, implying annual growth of 4.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EIQ ECHOIQ LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.23

Shaw and Partners rates ((EIQ)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners retains a Buy rating for EchoIQ with a $1.50 target price following proposed rule adjustments by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding transcatheter aortic valve replacement coverage.

Commentary suggests the planned regulatory expansion to include certain asymptomatic patients will drive increased echocardiography volumes in a heavily underdiagnosed market.

The analyst notes this policy shift could accelerate clinical demand for the company's EchoSolv AS platform, lifting its total addressable aortic stenosis market by roughly 40% to US$1.26bn.

Commercial deployment remains on track within the Mount Sinai Health System following initial FDA clearance protocols.

Standing financial year forecasts remain unadjusted ahead of a final regulatory insurance coverage decision scheduled for mid-September 2026.

This report was published on June 18, 2026.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $0.275

If EIQ meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 58.33.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 87.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EQR EQ RESOURCES LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $0.27

Canaccord Genuity rates ((EQR)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for EQ Resources with a $0.50 target price despite temporary open-pit accessibility delays at the Barruecopardo facility.

A severe 1-in-50-year regional rain event restricted near-term access to higher-grade in-pit ore body zones, shifting nameplate production target timelines to late H1'27.

The analyst lowers FY26 EBITDA forecasts by -32% to $67m and clips FY27 projections by -4% to $705m to encapsulate the revised production schedules.

Strong quarter-on-year extraction acceleration at Mt Carbine remains on track, driven by a transition into the high-grade Ionathe Vein.

Corporate financial realisations continue to leverage premium Western price benchmarks via Rotterdam, insulating the group from spot pricing weakness across domestic Chinese markets.

This report was published on June 19, 2026.

Target price is $0.50 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.23

If EQR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 85% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources