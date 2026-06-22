Chery Launches Winter Care Campaign to Help Australians Stay Safe on the Road

PR NewsWire | Jun 22 2026

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SYDNEY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Chery Australia has announced the launch of its nationwide Winter Care Campaign, running from July 1st to August 14th, offering customers a complimentary vehicle winter health check and a range of value-added benefits designed to improve safety, performance and peace of mind during the colder months.



The Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid. Chery Australia’s Winter Care Campaign will provide owners with a complimentary vehicle health check and software update throughout July and August

As winter driving conditions place additional demands on vehicles, the campaign encourages Chery owners to visit their local dealership for a comprehensive vehicle assessment and software update, ensuring their vehicle is operating at its best.

Customers participating in the Winter Care Campaign will receive:

A complimentary 28-point Winter Safety and Cabin Inspection

Vehicle software check and update (where applicable)

Free screen wash top-up

50% off replacement wiper blades, if required

The inspection covers key vehicle systems including tyres, brakes, lights, battery condition, fluid levels, air conditioning performance, filters, wipers, and underbody checks.

The campaign also supports Chery’s ongoing commitment to customer care by ensuring vehicles receive any outstanding service bulletin actions where applicable, helping owners maintain optimal vehicle performance and safety.

In addition to delivering value for customers, the initiative is expected to strengthen long-term customer engagement with the Chery dealer network while supporting aftersales growth and customer satisfaction.

Eligible customers will receive campaign communications from Chery, with participating dealerships nationwide prepared to provide inspections and campaign services throughout the six-week period.

For more information or to book a Winter Care inspection, customers are encouraged to contact their local dealership.

About Chery Motor Australia:

Chery Australia is a leading automotive brand recognised globally for its commitment to innovation, style, and performance. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Chery has established itself as a pioneer in the industry. Known for producing technologically advanced and visually striking vehicles, Chery offers a diverse range of models that cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Each Chery vehicle embodies the brand’s passion for pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience.

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au or Instagram @cheryaustralia

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