TECO Expands Renewable Energy Footprint in Australia Through Solar and Energy Storage Investments

PR NewsWire | Jun 22 2026

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SYDNEY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TECO Australia & New Zealand (TAC), a subsidiary of TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (TWSE:1504), has invested in the Seaspray Solar + Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Victoria, Australia, and will participate in the upcoming Tranche 2 energy portfolio. The move strengthens TECO’s presence in Australia’s renewable energy and power infrastructure market and reflects its transformation from an industrial equipment manufacturer into a comprehensive energy solutions provider, while bringing international engineering expertise to support Australia’s energy transition.



TECO Australia & New Zealand (TAC) invests in the Seaspray Solar + BESS project in Victoria, Australia. Left: Stuart Walker, President, TECO Australia & New Zealand. Right: Gustavo Sgrott, Manager of Energy Solutions, TECO Australia & New Zealand.

Stuart Walker, President of TECO Australia and New Zealand, said Australia is accelerating its energy transition, with energy storage playing a key role in improving grid resilience and supporting renewable energy integration. "We are proud to contribute to Australia’s energy infrastructure development. Through our participation in solar and energy storage projects, TECO aims to help create a more reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy future for local communities," he said.

The Seaspray project combines a 5.48 MWp solar farm with an 11 MWh battery energy storage system. Through a joint venture and strategic partnership with Billion Watts and Tun Green Power, TECO holds a 45% stake in the project and is expected to secure the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract. For the upcoming Tranche 2 portfolio, totaling 50 MW / 200 MWh, TECO also plans to supply key power infrastructure equipment, including high-efficiency transformers, ring main units (RMUs), and switchgear. The project further strengthens TECO’s role as a long-term partner in Australia’s evolving energy infrastructure landscape.

TECO has operated in Australia for more than 40 years, evolving from a supplier of motors, power systems, and HVAC equipment into a participant in renewable energy and power infrastructure projects. Mr. Walker noted that the Seaspray and Tranche 2 projects demonstrate TECO Australia’s growing capabilities in power equipment supply, energy engineering integration, project delivery, and long-term participation in the region’s clean energy sector. The investments also support TECO’s broader strategy of expanding its renewable energy business across key international markets.

Looking ahead, TECO will continue to leverage its engineering expertise, advanced power technologies, and energy management capabilities to expand its renewable energy presence across Australia and Oceania. Through innovation, local partnerships, and global collaboration, TECO remains committed to supporting the energy transition and contributing to a cleaner, safer, and more resilient energy future.

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