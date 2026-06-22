Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-06-26

Weekly Reports | Jun 22 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 15 to Friday June 19, 2026

Total Upgrades: 10

Total Downgrades: 12

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 66.41%; Hold 26.88%; Sell 6.70%

For the week ending Friday, June 19, 2026, FNArena recorded ten upgrades and twelve downgrades in ratings for individual ASX-listed stocks from seven brokers monitored daily.

Among the most notable rating changes, Transurban Group received three broker downgrades, while Karoon Energy attracted two.

Citi felt investors may rotate out of defensive names such as Transurban if geopolitical tensions continue to ease, while Morgans argued recent share price strength overlooks softer traffic growth and a higher interest rate backdrop that would typically weigh on valuation.

Ord Minnett’s downgrade to Hold from Accumulate, based on valuation, was not picked up in the table below. Stock Analysis on the website shows the move.

Ord Minnett remains positive on the stock, raising its target price by 50 cents to $14.40 to incorporate the sale of the A25 toll road stake in Montreal plus updated forecasts for tolls and traffic numbers.

The proceeds from the A25 sale will be reinvested into Transurban’s US 95, 395 and 495 Express Lanes in the greater Washington region.

In Ord Minnett's view, reallocating capital to higher-growth US assets makes strategic sense, with Transurban having made little headway in Canada beyond its 2018 A25 investment.

FNArena will publish an article on Karoon Energy this week after another operational setback at the company's Who Dat oil field interest in the US Gulf Coast triggered a sharp production downgrade.

Brokers believe significant value remains if asset reliability can be restored.

For the first time in several months, increases in average target prices (valuations) outweigh declines in the tables below, while rises in average earnings forecasts are also of greater magnitude than negative adjustments.

When it comes to earnings forecasts, the local mining sector is responsible for the positive momentum. Everything else remains in a downtrend.

Karoon heads up the tables for both lower targets and forecasts with falls of -14% and -22%, respectively.

Lifestyle Communities, which develops, owns and operates land lease communities for Australians aged 50 and over, follows Karoon with a -19% fall in average earnings forecast.

The company operates a land lease model that differs from a traditional retirement village. Residents purchase their homes while the company retains ownership of the underlying land and charges a weekly site fee.

Many residents are eligible for Commonwealth Rent Assistance, which helps offset ongoing housing costs and supports the affordability of the model.

Last week’s trading update suggested momentum had improved, with fourth-quarter-to-date sales rising to 56 homes, up 30% quarter-on-quarter and 17% year-on-year.

While these numbers appeared solid given the company’s full exposure to a softer Victorian market, UBS suggested underlying details were less encouraging.

FY26 home settlement margins are expected to fall to 8.5%-9.5%, down from 11% in the first half, implying second-half margins of around 6.5%. The broker attributed the deterioration to heavy discounting on recent sales.

UBS questioned whether current sales momentum can be sustained if discounts are removed, particularly against a backdrop of weakening housing market conditions following the May Budget and 75 basis points of interest rate hikes.

Similarly, Citi noted the weaker pricing environment implies a more than -30% decline in second-half development margins. As a result, further consensus earnings downgrades are expected across FY27-FY28.

More positively, analysts noted improving net debt metrics have eased balance sheet concerns.

Flight Centre Travel also appears on the wrong side of the earnings ledger below with a -5% fall in average forecast last week.

Management downgraded underlying FY26 profit guidance to between $275m-$295m, a -13%-16% revision to prior guidance and -7.4% adrift of the consensus estimate at the midpoint.

As noted in https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/18/flight-centre-to-regain-altitude/, Travel sector analysts are, for the most part, optimistic, expecting the company that was performing well before the Iranian conflict, can quickly revive once a negotiated ‘peace’ is underway.

On the flipside, Australian lithium exploration and development company Wildcat Resources sits atop the week's ranking for positive change to consensus target with a 31% rise.

Bell Potter believes investors are underestimating the risk of a looming lithium supply crunch.

As lithium markets await the next wave of supply, Wildcat controls what may be Australia’s most compelling near-term development opportunity.

See https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/17/lithium-enthusiasts-discover-wildcat-resources/ for analysts' assessments of the company’s flagship Tabba Tabba project, one of the only near-term hard-rock lithium developments positioned to enter production during the current cycle.

Both Bell Potter and Macquarie initiated research coverage on Wildcat last week with respective ratings of Speculative Buy and Outperform.

Australia's largest specialty footwear retailer and distributor Accent Group is next with a 17% rise in average price target after Frasers Group launched an unconditional on-market takeover offer at $0.65 per share, representing nil premium to the previous closing price.

Morgans viewed the bid as opportunistic given the stock price has fallen -64% over the past year and suggested scope for a better offer, noting Frasers previously acquired shares at substantially higher prices.

Similarly, Bell Potter felt the bid undervalues Accent's dominant position in lifestyle footwear, led by banners including Skechers, Platypus and Hype, as well as its growing apparel portfolio.

While acknowledging recent disappointing earnings from the group's Glue Store and MySale banners, this broker suggested Frasers is pursuing a strategically attractive asset with significant long-term value.

The average target for metal recycling and circular economy company Sims rose by 10% last week after management upgraded guidance due to a strong performance in its US metals business.

UBS noted strength across nonferrous markets and improved trading conditions for ferrous amid US domestic steel demand.

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) remains a key earnings driver, Ord Minnett observed, with memory chip resale contributing around 80% of gross profit.

Guidance for SLS has been narrowed to earnings (EBIT) of $170m-$175m, which UBS largely expected given the fluctuations in DDR4 pricing since March guidance was provided.

This broker remains positive on the medium-term outlook for SLS, as DDR4 supply has been structurally removed and shifted to higher-margin DDR5 and HBM.

DDR5 is the latest mainstream generation of DRAM memory, replacing DDR4, while HBM is a premium, specialised memory chip designed for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing.

Bannerman Energy heads up the week's ranking for positive change to average earnings forecasts with a 49% rise after UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $5.15 target.

The broker is upbeat on the U3O8 price outlook and forecasts a long-term price of US$100/lb by 2028, up from US$85/lb, which boosts the outlook for Etango, the company’s flagship uranium development project in Namibia.

Completion risk is viewed as minimal, with first production targeted for 2028.

The upcoming final investment decision, recently secured funding package, and commencement of early works all strengthen the outlook, UBS suggests.

Australian lithium producer Liontown Resources also received a 28% boost to its average earnings forecast last week.

Macquarie upgraded its rating to Outperform from Neutral, attributing the recent pullback in the share price to macroeconomic headwinds and recalibration of the 4mtpa expansion case for the Kathleen Valley project.

Macquarie raised its spodumene and lithium carbonate price assumptions, driving material upgrades to earnings estimates across its lithium-exposed coverage for the next few years.

Bell Potter similarly upgraded its lithium price outlook by 11% for spodumene concentrate for the balance of 2026, 7% for 2027 and 17% for 2028. The long-term spodumene price assumption was also raised to US$1,500/t, real, from US$1,400/t previously.

Kathleen Valley delivered strong operational momentum during the last quarter, and the analysts expect this progress to continue. Bell Potter also highlighted Liontown's transition to a net cash position and raised its target price by 25 cents to $2.90.

Catapult Sports average earnings forecast has fallen by -25% but its inclusion for the week is due to a data update catch up.

Following a standout FY26, analysts feel management's execution and the company's growth trajectory suggest a share price re-rating should follow. For further details see https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/15/awaiting-catapult-sports-fundamental-re-rating/.

Gold producer Perseus Mining and copper-focused 29Metals rank fourth and fifth, respectively, on the table for positive earnings forecast revisions.

Following a period of heightened volatility, Macquarie last week shifted to a market-based pricing approach for commodities using the 18-month forward curve before reverting to its unchanged long-term outlook from 2029.

Macquarie subsequently lifted its 2026 and 2027 copper price forecasts by 9% and 33%, respectively, while gold forecasts were revised by -4% and 6%.

A miss on net subscriber additions in the latest update by management at telco challenger Aussie Broadband has not deterred analysts from an upbeat growth outlook as acquisitions boost growth in FY27.

Potentially, the weaker consumer backdrop is seen as already reflected in Aussie’s share price: https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/18/aussie-broadbands-scale-up-potential/

Total Buy ratings remain historically elevated at 66.41%, with Sell ratings at just 6.70%, leaving 26.88% on Neutral/Hold.

Upgrade

A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED ((A2M)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 4/1/1

UBS observes a2 Milk Co has de-rated by -35% which captures a significantly greater permanent value loss compared to its forecasts at -12% and upgrades to Buy from Neutral.

The company should have completed its retrospective product testing which broadly eliminates the risk of further ARA-related recalls and the broker's analysis suggests shortages were greater than previously anticipated.

UBS now believes the likelihood of further infant formula product recalls is low with the earnings risk moderating and China's restocking underway.

Despite incorporating conservative assumptions around China-label customer losses UBS expects net profit to double by FY30 amid infant formula share gains and new products. Target is reduced to NZ$9.20 from NZ$10.40.

ACCENT GROUP LIMITED ((AX1)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 1/4/0

Morgan Stanley notes Accent Group has received an unconditional on-market bid at 65c per share from Frasers Group, which is in line with the previous closing share price.

Frasers Group has not described the bid as its best or final offer. Management of Accent has advised shareholders to take no action.

Currently, Frasers owns around 22.9%, with a minimum objective of gaining 26% to achieve a second board nominee.

The broker upgrades the stock to Equal-weight from Underweight with a higher target price of 75c from 65c. Industry View: Cautious.

CHANNEL INFRASTRUCTURE NZ LIMITED ((CHI)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Channel Infrastructure has updated guidance after securing a government diesel storage contract and accelerating the timing of several smaller private storage agreements.

Macquarie believes the company's import terminal and pipeline assets provide a stable earnings base of around $100m earnings (EBITDA), supporting reliable dividends and downside protection.

The broker argues Channel Infrastructure is evolving from a single-asset operator into a broader energy and industrial platform. Additional growth opportunities include storage expansion, third-party developments and precinct monetisation.

Macquarie believes these options are not fully reflected in the share price and raises its target to NZ$3.38 from NZ$2.77. The rating is also upgraded to Outperform from Neutral.

ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED ((ELV)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Lithium prices may have corrected more than -15% from the peak in early May, yet Macquarie remains constructive on market fundamentals.

The broker updates its price forecasting methodology, and higher spodumene and lithium carbonate price assumptions drive material upgrades to earnings estimates across lithium-exposed coverage for the next few years.

Elevra Lithium is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral as the outlook is improving while the company transitions to a funded North American lithium growth platform from just a single asset story. Target is raised to $14.50 from $13.50.