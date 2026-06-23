ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 23 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.930 4.77% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -11.43%
UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.570 3.13% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.250 -10.82%
SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 14.260 3.11% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.730 -10.43%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.050 3.06% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.120 -7.69%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.800 2.56% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.520 -7.14%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.560 2.46% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 27.730 -7.10%
NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.110 2.01% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.030 -6.45%
DPM – DPM METALS INC 46.600 1.97% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.725 -6.25%
SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 45.150 1.94% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.720 -6.23%
MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 30.120 1.93% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 2.770 -6.10%
CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.160 1.87% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.620 -6.09%
DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 6.000 1.69% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.235 -6.08%
TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 5.120 1.59% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.790 -5.96%
VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.840 1.43% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.410 -5.75%
ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 35.740 1.39% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.080 -5.68%
SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 17.880 1.36% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.090 -5.63%
IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.965 1.29% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.820 -5.52%
NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 38.330 1.21% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.515 -5.50%
PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 16.940 1.19% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 27.560 -5.45%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.410 1.08% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.120 -5.36%

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