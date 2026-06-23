Marketplacer Joins Snowflake’s MCD Program to Accelerate AI-Powered Autonomous Commerce

PR NewsWire | Jun 23 2026

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Expanded collaboration enables enterprise retailers, brands, and operators to unlock real-time marketplace intelligence and automate supply-side operations through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Marketplacer, the global marketplace platform enabling enterprise retailers and brands to scale through autonomous supply, today announced it has joined Snowflake’s MCD (Marketplace Capability Delivery) Program, expanding its collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company. The expanded collaboration deepens integration between Marketplacer’s enterprise marketplace platform and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, giving organizations the data architecture, AI capabilities, and automation tools to launch and scale marketplaces with greater speed and intelligence.

"The future of commerce is autonomous supply — businesses no longer need to own inventory to grow," said Jason Wyatt, CEO of Marketplacer. "Joining Snowflake’s MCD Program is a significant milestone. Through this expanded collaboration, we’re giving enterprise retailers and brands the AI-ready infrastructure and automation tools to scale marketplaces faster and smarter than ever before."

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Marketplacer enables organizations to unify marketplace transaction, seller, catalog, and operational data, eliminating traditional data silos and enabling faster, more intelligent decision-making across the commerce ecosystem. Joint customers benefit from:

Unified Marketplace Intelligence: Centralized access to marketplace analytics, seller performance, and customer behavior insights without complex data duplication.

Centralized access to marketplace analytics, seller performance, and customer behavior insights without complex data duplication. AI-Driven Automation: LLM-powered capabilities automate product taxonomy mapping, seller onboarding, and catalog management — processing millions of products in minutes and significantly reducing manual effort across marketplace operations.

LLM-powered capabilities automate product taxonomy mapping, seller onboarding, and catalog management — processing millions of products in minutes and significantly reducing manual effort across marketplace operations. Operational Efficiency: Automated data pipelines and native Snowflake integrations reducing reliance on custom-built infrastructure.

"Marketplacer is redefining how modern enterprises scale commerce," said Paul Winsor, Head of Retail, EMEA at Snowflake. "By joining Snowflake’s MCD Program, Marketplacer is accelerating innovation for retailers and brands worldwide through secure data collaboration, AI-ready architecture, and intelligent automation built on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud."

The announcement comes as enterprises increasingly adopt marketplace and range extension strategies to drive profitable growth without increasing inventory risk. Marketplacer powers marketplace ecosystems for leading global brands including Qantas, Clarks, EE, and major retail operators worldwide.

The expanded collaboration will support joint innovation initiatives across North America, EMEA, APAC, and the UK, with a focus on enterprise retail, telecommunications, loyalty ecosystems, and next-generation AI commerce experiences.

For more information, visit marketplacer.com

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global marketplace platform enabling businesses to grow through autonomous supply. The company empowers retailers, brands, distributors, and enterprise operators to rapidly launch and scale online marketplaces, dropship, and range extension programs by seamlessly connecting third-party sellers, products, and data into a unified commerce ecosystem. Learn more at marketplacer.com.

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