ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 24 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 32.860 14.26% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.830 -11.23% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 11.520 8.58% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.140 -9.68% XRO – XERO LIMITED 70.310 8.17% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.860 -8.51% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.730 8.04% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.325 -6.03% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.610 5.76% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.490 -5.77% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.930 5.45% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.245 -5.77% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.815 5.22% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.515 -5.61% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.590 4.69% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.165 -5.28% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.720 4.49% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.870 -4.95% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.900 4.20% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.390 -4.88% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 43.860 4.08% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 19.340 4.03% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.010 -4.75% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 18.590 3.97% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.680 -4.66% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 41.230 3.51% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.530 -4.66% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 178.990 3.50% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.030 -4.63% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.660 3.47% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.535 -4.46% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.090 3.36% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.580 -4.12% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.545 3.34% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.980 -3.72% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.700 3.30% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.785 -3.68% RMD – RESMED INC 27.930 3.29% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.720 -3.54%

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