ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 24 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|32.860
|14.26%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.830
|-11.23%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|11.520
|8.58%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.140
|-9.68%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|70.310
|8.17%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|0.860
|-8.51%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.730
|8.04%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.325
|-6.03%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.610
|5.76%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.490
|-5.77%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|7.930
|5.45%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.245
|-5.77%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.815
|5.22%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.515
|-5.61%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.590
|4.69%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.165
|-5.28%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.720
|4.49%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.870
|-4.95%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.900
|4.20%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.390
|-4.88%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|43.860
|4.08%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.100
|-4.76%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|19.340
|4.03%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.010
|-4.75%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|18.590
|3.97%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|12.680
|-4.66%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|41.230
|3.51%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.530
|-4.66%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|178.990
|3.50%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.030
|-4.63%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|5.660
|3.47%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.535
|-4.46%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|23.090
|3.36%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.580
|-4.12%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.545
|3.34%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|21.980
|-3.72%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.700
|3.30%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.785
|-3.68%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|27.930
|3.29%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.720
|-3.54%
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