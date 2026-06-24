MoEngage Acquires Aampe to Bring 1:1 Agentic Decisioning to B2C Marketing Teams

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Acquisition completes MoEngage’s vision of an Agentic Customer Data and Engagement Platform

SYDNEY, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MoEngage, the agentic customer data and engagement platform trusted by more than 1,350 consumer brands globally, today announced the acquisition of San Francisco-headquartered Aampe, an AI infrastructure company that provisions a dedicated, autonomous AI agent for every individual customer of a brand.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in MoEngage’s journey as a global SaaS leader. It brings Aampe’s reinforcement learning engine natively into MoEngage, creating the first engagement platform where workflow agents for marketers and decisioning agents that act for each user operate from a single, unified system delivering true 1:1 personalization at scale.

Most personalization efforts eventually hit a ceiling. As demands grow, so do the segments, journeys, experiments, and resources required to manage them. Most decisioning tools often start from scratch with every new initiative, forcing teams to repeatedly rebuild context rather than build on prior learnings.

As organisations across Australia and New Zealand increasingly invest in AI to improve customer engagement and marketing effectiveness, brands are looking for ways to deliver greater personalisation without adding operational complexity. By combining MoEngage’s agentic marketing capabilities with Aampe’s individual-level decisioning engine, the combined platform helps marketing teams move beyond traditional campaign automation toward continuously learning, AI-driven customer engagement.

"Every marketer wants to show up at the right moment, with the right message, for every individual user. The challenge has never been ambition, it’s been infrastructure," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO, MoEngage. "Aampe has built something the rest of the market hasn’t cracked: a system that continuously optimizes content, timing, channel, and frequency together at an individual level. What impressed me equally was the team behind the technology. Paul, Schaun, Sami, and the entire Aampe team bring a rare combination of research depth and production rigor to one of the hardest problems in marketing. Together, we’re building the future of agentic marketing, and we’re thrilled to have them building it with us."

While MoEngage has been investing heavily in AI-powered marketing workflows through its Merlin AI platform, Aampe brings a highly specialized agentic decisioning capability that has already been proven across some of the world’s most sophisticated consumer brands. Each agent decides what to say, when to say it, how often, and on which channel, composing the right message for that specific individual and learning from every outcome. Marketers define the content, goals, and guardrails; agents handle the rest, with full transparency into every decision made.

"We built Aampe on one conviction: one agent per user, not one model per segment," said Paul Meinshausen, Co-founder and CEO, Aampe. "A per-user agent builds a persistent and continuously evolving understanding of each individual customer, their rhythm, their content preferences, and what actually moves them to act. And because it learns over meanings rather than specific messages, everything it knows carries forward to the next interaction; nothing starts from zero. MoEngage gives us the infrastructure, channel depth, and customer relationships to make that the default for every brand, not the exception."

As part of the acquisition, Aampe’s founding team, Paul Meinshausen, Schaun Wheeler, and Sami Abboud, will join MoEngage to lead its Agentic Decisioning initiatives. Aampe’s existing customers will continue to be served without disruption and benefit from MoEngage’s additional engineering, data science, and customer support resources. Aampe’s agents are in production across leading consumer brands, including ZenBusiness, Taxfix, Grab, and Swiggy. At scale, the platform runs hundreds of millions of dedicated AI agents and processes more than 200 billion decisions every week.

"The real unlock with Aampe wasn’t just the personalization, it was the compounding. When we learn that a user responds to convenience as a value proposition, that learning carries forward into every future product launch, every new feature, every campaign. We’re not starting from zero every time. That changes the entire economics of how a team like ours operates at our scale," said Matias Singers, Head of Product Comms, Grab.

The acquisition unlocks what MoEngage calls a ‘Start Anywhere’ approach. B2C brands can plug Aampe’s per-user agents into their existing customer engagement or marketing automation platform without any disruption; MoEngage customers get Aampe natively, without switching a thing. Either way, individual-level agentic decisioning becomes accessible to every brand. It also unites both companies’ AI Labs under a single focus: building the next generation of agentic marketing, giving Aampe’s research team production-scale context across MoEngage’s global customer base to accelerate what’s already working.

About Aampe

Aampe was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with a fully distributed team across 14 countries. Aampe’s reinforcement learning infrastructure, incorporating Thompson Sampling and multi-armed bandit algorithms, with causal inference at the individual-user level, is in production across leading consumer brands in fintech, food delivery, travel, media, and e-commerce globally, helping them amp up their personalization. Learn more at aampe.com

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an Agentic Customer Data and Engagement Platform trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including Coca-Cola, Domino’s, Nine Entertainment, TFE Hotels, Soundcloud, Loblaws, Kayak, Canstar and more. The platform combines deep customer analytics, agentic marketing workflows through its Merlin AI Agents, and omnichannel orchestration across messaging and surfaces, helping marketing and product teams deliver experiences that feel personal at any scale. MoEngage operates globally with 15 offices across North America, EMEA, and Asia. Learn more at moengage.com.

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