The Oberix Group and Leading Edge Automation Acquire Profisol Industrial Automation

PR NewsWire | 3:32 PM

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MELBOURNE, Australia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Oberix Group and Leading Edge Automation have acquired Profisol Industrial Automation, strengthening the group’s industrial automation and operational technology capabilities and expanding support for customers across Australia.

The acquisition brings together complementary expertise in automation, control systems, monitoring, and critical infrastructure. By combining Profisol’s specialist knowledge with the engineering resources of The Oberix Group and Leading Edge Automation, customers will benefit from broader technical expertise and increased project delivery capacity.

For more than 20 years, Profisol has delivered automation, monitoring, and alarming solutions for process, infrastructure, and utility systems. The company has established a strong reputation for practical engineering, reliable project delivery, and long-term customer partnerships across critical industries.

"Profisol has built an outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality automation solutions and exceptional customer service," said Michael Dowling, Director of Technology at The Oberix Group.

"Their technical expertise, industry knowledge, and strong customer relationships make them a natural fit for our group. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver automation and operational technology solutions across Australia while giving customers access to a broader range of specialist skills."

Bela Farbas Snr, Director at Profisol Industrial Automation, said the acquisition creates opportunities for customers and employees.

"We are proud of the business we have built over two decades and the relationships we have established with our customers. Joining The Oberix Group and Leading Edge Automation provides additional resources and opportunities while allowing us to deliver the service and technical excellence our customers expect."

Profisol will continue operating with its existing team, maintaining the trusted relationships and service standards customers rely on.

Together, the businesses provide automation and control solutions across process control systems, SCADA and monitoring platforms, alarming systems, industrial communications, operational technology, and ongoing support services.

The acquisition reflects The Oberix Group’s ongoing investment in specialist engineering and technology businesses that support Australian industry and critical infrastructure.

About The Oberix Group

The Oberix Group is an Australian technology and engineering services organisation delivering solutions across industrial automation, operational technology, digital transformation, smart buildings, and critical infrastructure sectors.

About Leading Edge Automation

Leading Edge Automation delivers automation and control system solutions that help organisations improve operational efficiency, reliability, and performance.

About Profisol Industrial Automation

Profisol Industrial Automation specialises in automation, monitoring, and alarming solutions for process, infrastructure, and utility systems.

 

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