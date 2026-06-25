ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-06-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 3.170 8.93% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.915 -40.39% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 20.690 8.89% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 6.090 -17.26% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.040 7.80% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.720 -13.25% REH – REECE LIMITED 16.800 7.28% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.830 -12.17% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.040 5.59% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.475 -10.38% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 36.850 5.23% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 11.080 -9.70% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.305 5.17% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.830 -9.46% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.090 5.05% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 10.510 -8.77% RMD – RESMED INC 29.200 4.55% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.350 -7.84% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.515 4.48% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.760 -7.37% XYZ – BLOCK INC 109.880 4.40% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.140 -7.36% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.210 4.32% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 11.940 -7.23% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 14.790 4.23% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.200 -7.14% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.125 4.17% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.000 -7.12% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 81.600 4.08% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.093 -7.00% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.710 4.08% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.170 -6.93% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.210 3.95% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.080 -6.73% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.405 3.85% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.160 -6.69% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.920 3.70% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.125 -6.64% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 42.740 3.66% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.500 -6.54%

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