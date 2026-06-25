Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 25, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:59 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A4N AMP BM1 BNZ BXB CNI EHL EOS EQT EXR FWD GG8 GHM HUB ILU INR IOD IPX LIC LRK MPK MTS NWL PNI RWC SYL TCG TOR TRE WA1

BNZ BENZ MINING CORP.

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $2.63

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BNZ)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating for Benz Mining with its target price maintained at $3.15 following initial metallurgical testwork results from the Icon prospect.

Detailed laboratory-scale testing confirms free-milling characteristics across multiple lithological domains, establishing the gold mineralisation is highly amenable to conventional cyanide leach processing circuits.

The analyst highlights strong recoveries achieved across broad grade brackets, including a favourable 89% extraction average from lower-grade halo zones to convert marginal material into economically recoverable ore.

Positive metallurgical responses from surrounding halo volumes indicate potential to expand future mill feed inventories and systematically reduce open-pit strip ratios, commentary highlights.

Active field drilling operations are ramping up to 12 reverse circulation shifts alongside diamond drilling to test scale potential across an 18-20km mineralised corridor.

This report was published on June 18, 2026.

Target price is $3.15 Current Price is $2.63 Difference: $0.52

If BNZ meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BXB BRAMBLES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $19.07

Jarden rates ((BXB)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden maintains an Overweight rating for Brambles with a $23.50 target price following the release of the latest monthly industrial pallets tracker metrics.

Domestic softwood lumber input costs reaccelerated by 4.8% in May, running ahead of firm wood pallet pricing growth of 3.4% to turn the monthly operating spread negative for the first time since August 2025.

Macroeconomic headwinds continue to build across the broader freight distribution chain as on-road diesel outlays surged by 59.7% over the month.

The analyst highlights food and beverage retailer inventory growth decelerating to 2.5% in April, slipping back below its long-run 10-year average baseline of 3.0%.

Management revised its full-year revenue growth guidance to a range of 2% to 3% following a strategic -US$60m supply chain operational efficiency investment across North American networks.

This report was published on June 23, 2026.

Target price is $23.50 Current Price is $19.07 Difference: $4.43

If BXB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $21.23, suggesting upside of 9.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 42.60 cents and EPS of 99.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 98.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 63.97 cents and EPS of 107.16 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 108.2, implying annual growth of 10.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CNI CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $2.00

Moelis rates ((CNI)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Moelis downgrades Centuria Capital to a Hold rating with its target price reduced to $2.18 from $2.23 following a $292m equity raise to fund data centre expansion and additional real estate investment opportunities.

The capital raising increases shares on issue by 18% and is expected to create near-term EPS dilution, although it provides funding capacity to accelerate Centuria's data centre rollout strategy and seed new property funds.

The analyst notes the medium-term data centre opportunity could be significant, with a potential 23MW rollout and more than 200MW of identified pipeline capacity, though timing, funding structure and economics remain uncertain.

Forecast EPS has been revised to 13.6c, 13.7c and 14.6c for FY26, FY27 and FY28 respectively, while DPS forecasts remain unchanged at 10.4c, 10.6c and 10.8c.

The analyst expects the equity raise to initially weigh on earnings but sees potential upside if Centuria successfully executes its data centre strategy and continues growing funds under management.

This report was published on June 23, 2026.

Target price is $2.18 Current Price is $2.00 Difference: $0.18

If CNI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $2.00, suggesting downside of -0.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 10.40 cents and EPS of 13.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.7, implying annual growth of 38.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 10.60 cents and EPS of 13.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.0, implying annual growth of 2.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three source