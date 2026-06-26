ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 26 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 15.950 10.23% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.815 -11.03%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.570 5.76% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.885 -9.38%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.390 4.46% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.160 -8.97%
MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.097 4.30% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 9.570 -8.94%
PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.150 4.30% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.040 -6.32%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.000 3.81% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.048 -5.88%
DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.140 3.70% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.565 -5.83%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.420 3.70% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.660 -5.68%
PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.150 3.62% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.280 -5.39%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.010 3.59% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 24.500 -5.22%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.590 3.45% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.730 -5.21%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.830 3.43% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.475 -5.00%
NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 20.590 3.36% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 69.890 -4.76%
GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.300 3.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.010 -4.72%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.230 2.95% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.650 -4.70%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.350 2.88% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.210 -4.55%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.550 2.71% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.060 -4.48%
MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.960 2.67% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.200 -4.39%
NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.780 2.58% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.310 -4.32%
OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 10.490 2.54% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.990 -4.17%

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