Next Week At A Glance – 29 June-3 Jul 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:22 AM

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This story features WESFARMERS LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WES

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-It was a big week for Australian investors. The May CPI, labour market and household spending data served up a mixed picture on the state of the Australian economy. The rotation into Consumer Discretionary stocks –up 3%, boosted by index heavyweight Wesfarmers ((WES))– and Consumer Staples, up 2.4%, reflected that uncertainty.

-On a simplistic reading, investors were buying discretionary stocks on the expectation rates have peaked and spending data was better than expected, while buying of staples suggests a hedge against a slowing economy and more defensive positioning.

-Real Estate and Utilities were up 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Bear in mind REITs are going ex-distribution on Monday, so there may have been some investor positioning.

-Speaking of positioning, the month, quarter and fiscal year end is next Tuesday, June 30. Don’t be surprised by tax loss selling, buying the laggards and selling the winners, historical year-end trading patterns, and funds manoeuvring with year-end performance in mind.

-Materials, Energy and Information Technology were the losers, with the latter sector down -5.5%, due to WiseTech Global’s ((WTC)) further fall from grace following reports of Federal Police investigations into Richard White.

-A stronger US dollar weighed on commodities over the week, and BHP Group ((BHP)) continued to fall on another Jansen project capex upgrade. Energy prices fell further, taking the sector down -4% on the week. Materials, down -4%, were also dragged lower by further selling in gold shares on a weaker gold price.

-Judo Bank ((JDO)) downgraded earnings, citing higher provisioning costs for three exposures, while both Baby Bunting ((BBN)) and Worley ((WOR)) also downgraded earnings. August reporting season will be interesting.

-In some good news for long-suffering Healthcare investors, both CSL ((CSL)) and ResMed ((RMD)) helped lift the sector 2.4%, although the sector remains down -38% over the last year.

-In the US, investors can’t get enough of memory stocks, with a ‘shoot-the-lights-out’ result from Micron. The Magnificent 7 remained under pressure, with Microsoft at a 52-week low. SpaceX also stumbled.

-Next week is fairly quiet on the macro front, with the RBA minutes due out on Tuesday.

Wishing everyone a great weekend from the team at FNArena

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Corporate news in the week that was:

The AFP launched an investigation into WiseTech Global’s ((WTC)) founder Richard White after a complaint on human trafficking allegations

Bupa to acquire Partnered Health, expanding its Australian clinic network and primary healthcare footprint

Ithaca has acquired bankrupt Queensland coal miner Vitrinite for more than $200m, consolidating its position in the Australian coal sector

TPG Capital has agreed to sell Cocobella to Danone in a deal valued at almost $2bn

MediaWorks is reportedly nearing a management buyout led by chairman Barclay Nettlefold

Qscan sale process has stalled as bidders and vendors remain apart on valuation expectations

Healthscope sale delayed after a consortium extended due diligence on the proposed hospital acquisition

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT ((DXC)) increased its buyback target to 5%, citing valuation support and capital management initiatives

Visionary Machines is considering an ASX listing following a pre-IPO capital raising that valued the company at $40m

La Trobe Financial has launched a $750m refinancing following Brookfield’s investment in the business

FDC Construction is targeting a $400m ASX IPO at a valuation of approximately $970m and plans to offer a dividend to investors

Iluka Resources ((ILU)) signs its first binding rare earths contract

Credit Corp ((CCP)) has withdrawn its takeover offer for Humm Group ((HUM))

Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) is considering a sale of its German motorway asset while increasing distributions to investors as IFM Investors’ stake approaches 40%, intensifying takeover expectations

Kudu Investment Management will sell its majority stake in Channel Capital as part of a merger transaction involving Fidante

SGH Ltd ((SGH)) approved a $500m share buyback

Comet Ridge raised $45m to fund the acquisition of Santos’ ((STO)) stake in the Mahalo gas project

Private equity owner of The Cheesecake Shop is expanding its food retail portfolio through investments in burger and frozen yoghurt chain Yo My Goodness

Centuria Capital ((CNI)) raised $300m to accelerate growth of its ResetData platform, targeting increased exposure to data centre infrastructure assets

Monash IVF ((MVF)) and Medmate ordered to stop tracking website searches in breach of privacy laws

Advent Partners has acquired Brisbane-based training management software provider aXcelerate, expanding its exposure to education technology and workforce training markets

KKR-backed Zenobe raised $400m in debt funding to support expansion of its Australasian electric vehicle fleet and energy storage operations

FDC’s planned IPO is expected to generate a $240m windfall for founder shareholders and create significant wealth outcomes for employees participating in the listing

PMT Security Systems is seeking to sell a 30-40% stake in the business after decades of family ownership, opening the door to a new strategic investor

Tourism Holdings ((THL)) has received a takeover proposal from a strategic buyer, adding a new bidder at NZ$3.30 per share

a2 Milk ((A2M)) will return NZ$300m to shareholders via a fully franked special dividend to be paid on July 24 after achieving Chinese regulatory approval for Pokeno facility

Energy Fuels’ proposed takeover of Australian Strategic Materials ((ASM)) has been delayed again following Energy Fuels’ US$1.9bn acquisition of German rare earth magnet maker Vacuumschmelze

Gold Fields, via subsidiary G Ex Australia Pty Ltd, has acquired a 5.33% strategic stake in Augustus Minerals ((AUG)) for $550,000, providing support for the junior explorer’s development plans

Humm Group ((HUM)) is considering a break-up of the business and a potential sale of its commercial division after Credit Corp’s ((CCP)) takeover proposal collapsed

EV charging operator Evie Networks has restarted its sale process, appointing corporate advisory firm Tallarook to assess strategic options

Private equity firm Next Capital is exploring a sale of its stake in supply chain consultancy TMX Transform

SK Hynix is preparing a record US$29.4bn Nasdaq listing to fund expansion of its AI chip operations

KMD Brands ((KMD)) plans a 1-for-25 share consolidation

Nickel Industries ((NIC)) will invest -$244m in an Indonesian nickel project supplying the EV battery market.

Control Bionics ((CBL)) has launched a $10m capital raising to support growth and scale operations

Recce Pharmaceuticals ((RCE)) has launched a $10m capital raising to fund clinical trials and support a recently signed licensing agreement

Online retailer New Aim has postponed its planned $500m ASX IPO and withdrawn from the 2026 listing pipeline

Gina Rinehart has invested $50m in Lumitron Technologies to help commercialise the company’s high-resolution X-ray imaging technology

Roc Partners-backed Precision Poultry has acquired $140m of poultry assets, expanding its position in Australia’s poultry sector

Ready To Drink has emerged as a bidder for PEP-owned Cranky Health, as Pacific Equity Partners progresses the sale process

Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) has delayed its ASX relisting after further accounting issues and impairments pushed back the completion of its financial reporting

Echo IQ ((EIQ)) shares rallied after Pro Medicus ((PME)) secured a $20m AI healthcare investment

Family-controlled FDC Construction has launched a $970m IPO, making it the largest ASX listing of 2026 to date

Pengana has launched a new ASX-listed fund focused on investing in private AI companies

Sunstone Metals ((SHN)) is raising $10m through a four-bank broker syndicate to fund gold and copper exploration

Fresh-produce business Comfresh is considering an ASX listing after abandoning a trade sale process

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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