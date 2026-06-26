Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 June 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 18 June 2026 to 25 June 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 18 June 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

2 – Aussie Broadband’s Scale-Up Potential Thursday 18 June 2026 A miss on net subscriber additions in the latest 2H26 updated has not deterred analysts from an upbeat growth outlook as acquisitions boost growth in FY27

3 – APA Group; Australia’s Safest Yield Stock Tuesday 23 June 2026 APA Group offers investors an attractive yield while management pursues new growth opportunities linked to data centres, AI-driven electricity demand and the nation’s energy transition

4 – Rudi’s View: What (Not) To Buy Ahead Of June 30 Thursday 18 June 2026 In this week’s edition: (More) Patience Required; What To Buy Ahead Of June 30; What Not To Buy (Sell) Ahead Of June 30

5 – IDP Education Counters Headwinds With Cost Outs Monday 22 June 2026 Stronger cost reductions, resilient pricing and growing China exposure encourages analysts to back IDP Education despite headwinds and near-term earnings risks

6 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 22-06-2026 Monday 22 June 2026 FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data

7 – Flight Centre To Regain Altitude Thursday 18 June 2026 The Middle East conflict has significantly impacted the travel industry, and Flight Centre Travel is no exception. Peace, if that’s what it is, should drive a return to solid growth

8 – Metcash Negotiating A Tougher FY27 Outlook Wednesday 24 June 2026 Metcash’ FY26 result met consensus but earnings headwinds and a tougher environment in food and hardware lead to consensus downgrades for FY27

9 – The AI Capital Cycle Is Splitting The Market Friday 19 June 2026 Markets are using a hammer where a scalpel is most appropriate, MFS’ Robert Almeida argues, offering active investors with opportunity among AI losers and beneficiaries.

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-06-26 Monday 22 June 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

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