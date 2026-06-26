Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 June 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 18 June 2026 to 25 June 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The Short Report – 18 Jun 2026

Thursday 18 June 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

2 – Aussie Broadband’s Scale-Up Potential

Thursday 18 June 2026

A miss on net subscriber additions in the latest 2H26 updated has not deterred analysts from an upbeat growth outlook as acquisitions boost growth in FY27

3 – APA Group; Australia’s Safest Yield Stock

Tuesday 23 June 2026

APA Group offers investors an attractive yield while management pursues new growth opportunities linked to data centres, AI-driven electricity demand and the nation’s energy transition

4 – Rudi’s View: What (Not) To Buy Ahead Of June 30

Thursday 18 June 2026

In this week’s edition: (More) Patience Required; What To Buy Ahead Of June 30; What Not To Buy (Sell) Ahead Of June 30

5 – IDP Education Counters Headwinds With Cost Outs

Monday 22 June 2026

Stronger cost reductions, resilient pricing and growing China exposure encourages analysts to back IDP Education despite headwinds and near-term earnings risks

6 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 22-06-2026

Monday 22 June 2026

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data

7 – Flight Centre To Regain Altitude

Thursday 18 June 2026

The Middle East conflict has significantly impacted the travel industry, and Flight Centre Travel is no exception. Peace, if that’s what it is, should drive a return to solid growth

8 – Metcash Negotiating A Tougher FY27 Outlook

Wednesday 24 June 2026

Metcash’ FY26 result met consensus but earnings headwinds and a tougher environment in food and hardware lead to consensus downgrades for FY27

9 – The AI Capital Cycle Is Splitting The Market

Friday 19 June 2026

Markets are using a hammer where a scalpel is most appropriate, MFS’ Robert Almeida argues, offering active investors with opportunity among AI losers and beneficiaries.

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-06-26

Monday 22 June 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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