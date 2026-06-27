The Market In Numbers – 27 Jun 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 27 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13495.240 0.00% 1.89% 4.52% -0.39% 7.08% All Ordinaries 8964.20 -0.92% -0.01% 3.23% -0.65% 2.18% S&P ASX 200 8764.20 -0.73% 0.37% 3.33% 0.57% 2.60% S&P ASX 300 8698.70 -0.82% 0.28% 3.41% 0.19% 2.65% Communication Services 1617.20 -1.22% -2.02% -4.44% -7.09% -12.73% Consumer Discretionary 3966.80 3.61% 11.37% 17.85% -0.66% -4.25% Consumer Staples 13362.40 3.26% 13.17% 6.54% 15.02% 10.26% Energy 9387.70 -4.13% -9.85% -17.41% 12.22% 8.21% Financials 9241.00 -0.02% 0.59% -0.53% -1.02% -3.02% Health Care 25577.10 1.64% 11.23% -7.75% -24.31% -38.52% Industrials 8559.20 1.31% 4.91% 8.74% 1.59% 2.89% Info Technology 1744.50 -5.19% -1.61% 12.06% -19.01% -39.86% Materials 23569.90 -4.06% -6.01% 8.27% 11.59% 48.63% Real Estate 3769.10 1.62% 3.98% 15.19% -4.97% -3.32% Utilities 9897.90 2.42% 2.64% -5.53% 2.49% 8.27% A-REITs 1751.70 1.68% 3.92% 16.18% -4.06% -2.19% All Technology Index 2888.90 -3.81% 1.74% 13.49% -14.94% -28.56% Banks 3868.40 -0.26% -1.36% -5.99% -4.92% -3.83% Gold Index 15759.20 -5.86% -3.26% -5.40% -15.60% 36.36% Metals & Mining 8101.00 -4.61% -6.88% 7.49% 11.48% 55.17%

The World

Index 27 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10508.02 1.40% 0.95% 3.26% 5.71% 19.94% DAX30 24671.22 -1.26% -1.73% 8.78% 0.74% 3.19% Hang Seng 22671.86 -5.24% -9.97% -8.54% -12.31% -5.82% Nikkei 225 69360.88 -2.65% 4.57% 35.83% 37.79% 71.31% NZ50 13495.240 0.00% 1.89% 4.52% -0.39% 7.08% DJIA 51876.11 0.60% 1.65% 11.94% 7.26% 17.65% S&P500 7354.02 -1.95% -2.98% 12.64% 6.64% 18.52% Nasdaq Comp 25297.62 -4.60% -6.21% 17.17% 8.02% 24.19%

Metals & Minerals

Index 27 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4041.75 -4.40% -10.72% -10.94% -7.86% 22.39% Silver (oz) 57.89 -12.00% -23.76% -17.44% -25.71% 59.89% Copper (lb) 6.0660 -4.89% -5.57% 10.60% 6.76% 19.05% Aluminium (lb) 1.4398 -6.65% -13.62% -7.52% 7.65% 22.10% Nickel (lb) 7.5590 -6.25% -11.08% -2.02% 0.95% 10.85% Zinc (lb) 1.5625 -5.41% -3.30% 7.60% 12.12% 23.76% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.90 0.47% 1.66% 3.18% 4.76% 9.22% Iron Ore (t) 100.37 -0.76% -7.95% -5.60% -6.31% 6.22%

Energy

Index 27 Jun 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 71.46 -6.69% -19.28% -31.93% 24.45% 9.07% Brent Crude 75.04 -5.37% -18.75% -30.95% 23.32% 12.34%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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