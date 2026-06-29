ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 29 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.600
|36.07%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|16.590
|-7.01%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.145
|16.00%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|15.200
|-4.70%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.100
|15.70%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.815
|-4.12%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|26.270
|11.64%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|4.590
|10.34%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.170
|-3.36%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.230
|9.52%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.220
|-3.15%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.375
|9.13%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.465
|-3.13%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.130
|8.68%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.405
|-3.10%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.310
|7.44%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.645
|-3.01%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|33.820
|7.19%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.440
|-2.79%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.390
|6.85%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.800
|-2.78%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.110
|6.57%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.595
|-2.74%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.170
|5.48%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.000
|-2.68%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.850
|5.48%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.240
|-2.61%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.060
|5.45%
|APA – APA GROUP
|10.210
|-2.44%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.760
|5.39%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.260
|-2.33%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|3.190
|5.28%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|20.120
|-2.28%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.250
|5.21%
|TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED
|14.710
|-2.19%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|113.080
|4.92%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.730
|-1.80%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|13.210
|4.76%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|1.380
|-1.78%
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