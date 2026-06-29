ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 29 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.600 36.07% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 16.590 -7.01% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.145 16.00% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 15.200 -4.70% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.100 15.70% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.815 -4.12% 360 – LIFE360 INC 26.270 11.64% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.590 10.34% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.170 -3.36% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.230 9.52% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.220 -3.15% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.375 9.13% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.465 -3.13% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.130 8.68% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.405 -3.10% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.310 7.44% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.645 -3.01% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 33.820 7.19% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.440 -2.79% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.390 6.85% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.800 -2.78% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.110 6.57% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.595 -2.74% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.170 5.48% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.000 -2.68% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.850 5.48% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.240 -2.61% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.060 5.45% APA – APA GROUP 10.210 -2.44% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.760 5.39% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.260 -2.33% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.190 5.28% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 20.120 -2.28% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.250 5.21% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 14.710 -2.19% XYZ – BLOCK INC 113.080 4.92% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.730 -1.80% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 13.210 4.76% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.380 -1.78%

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