ESG Focus: What The Insurance Retreat Means For Your ASX Portfolio

ESG Focus | Jun 29 2026

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This story features INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IAG

The company is included in ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

In a world increasingly impacted by weather events, insurers are effectively acting as early warning systems. Australia's insurance landscape is transitioning too.

Insurance premiums are rising faster than wages in Australia

One in seven Australian households is currently uninsured

Flood-prone areas become more difficult to insure (if possible at all)

Changes in insurance cover affect economy at large, including banks and property owners

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Globally, insurers are increasingly shying away from flood-prone areas

What the insurance retreat means for your ASX portfolio

By Omega Ukama

Insurance withdrawal is one of the cleaner early-warning signals in finance. Insurers are required to price physical risk honestly or stop writing it. They cannot defer the reckoning the way a bank can roll a loan, or a government can delay a budget.

When they exit a market, they are telling you that the math no longer works.

This retreat is already happening across parts of the United States. State Farm and Allstate no longer write new home insurance policies in California. Over in Florida, Farmers Insurance scaled back after more than twelve local companies went bankrupt following the 2020 hurricane season. Louisiana is going through the same thing, as insurers pull out after back-to-back storms.

The same dynamic is playing out here in northern Queensland, parts of the Northern Territory, and the flood-exposed river corridors of NSW and Victoria. The question for ASX investors is where the damage lands and how quickly it compounds.

In March 2026, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority published Mind the Gap, its Insurance Climate Vulnerability Assessment. It said approximately one in seven Australian households is currently uninsured. Annual weather-related losses across all Australian homes are projected to rise 140% by 2050.

Australian home insurance premiums rose at an average annual rate of 7.2% between 2010 and 2025, while wages grew at 3.1%. That gap is already pricing people out.

In high-risk postcodes, the numbers are more confronting. Flood-prone areas of northern Queensland, the Northern Rivers of NSW, and parts of Western Sydney saw premium increases of 80% to 120% between 2022 and 2025.

One in five people in northern Australia currently has no home insurance at all, against 11% nationally.

The Actuaries Institute has warned that 1 in 25 Australian properties could be effectively uninsurable by 2030, a figure that rises to more than half of all properties in some local government areas.

Three events in 2025 alone, the North Queensland floods in February; ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred in March; as well as the mid-North NSW and Hunter floods in May, generated nearly $1.8bn in claims.

Extreme weather in 2025 triggered close to $3.5bn in total insured losses across 264,000 claims.

The portfolio transmission channel

The transmission mechanism is often overlooked because it operates gradually.

A homeowner whose insurance premium rises from $2,000 to $8,000 per year has effectively suffered a reduction in disposable income. A commercial property owner facing significantly higher insurance costs experiences lower net operating income.

Over time, higher insurance costs reduce property attractiveness, weaken transaction activity and can place downward pressure on valuations.

Banks become exposed when insured collateral becomes more expensive to maintain or, in extreme cases, difficult to insure altogether. Mortgage lending depends on the existence of insurable assets.

If insurance becomes prohibitively expensive, property market liquidity may deteriorate, and loan risks rise.

Infrastructure assets face similar challenges. Roads, ports, airports, energy networks and telecommunications assets located in flood-prone or cyclone-exposed regions may face higher operating costs, higher insurance costs and larger capital expenditure requirements.

Insurers are effectively acting as early warning systems. Their decisions can precede changes in property prices, lending conditions and asset valuations by several years.

The ASX exposure is highly concentrated across three core sectors.

Primary Insurers and Underwriters

Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) and Suncorp Group ((SUN)) are the two most directly affected ASX-listed insurers, given their heavy concentration in Australian personal lines.

Both insurers carry natural peril allowances in their financial guidance, and both have seen those allowances become increasingly stressed.

IAG budgeted $1.28bn in natural peril costs for FY25. Cyclone Alfred alone resulted in more than 63,000 claims, though the federal government’s $10bn Cyclone Reinsurance Pool absorbed much of that cost on the cyclone side.

No equivalent pool exists for floods.

The paradox for IAG and Suncorp is that premium repricing is currently protecting margins, IAG’s gross written premium grew 6% to $8.93bn in the most recent period, and Suncorp’s grew 2.7% to $7.69bn, but the business model depends on the insured base remaining solvent and staying in the pool.

As affordability deteriorates, the pool shrinks, adverse selection worsens, and the economics of writing high-risk residential cover become progressively harder.

For investors, the more important question is not the next catastrophe season but the structural trajectory of reinsurance costs.

Global reinsurers have been repricing Australian catastrophe risk upward. That is a cost IAG and Suncorp cannot fully pass through indefinitely without accelerating the affordability problem.

Watch their quarterly filings not just for profitability but for explicit commentary on postcode-level policy non-renewals, when either insurer publicly names a council area as commercially unviable, it becomes an instant red flag for every mortgage lender in that catchment.

QBE Insurance Group ((QBE)) is more internationally diversified than IAG or Suncorp, with gross written premium of approximately US$23.96bn across multiple geographies.

Its Australian residential exposure is proportionally smaller. That said, QBE’s broader portfolio is not insulated from the global dynamic, the same pricing pressure playing out in Florida and Louisiana is moving through global reinsurance markets that QBE both participates in and depends on.

The investment case here centres on whether QBE’s global diversification provides genuine insulation or simply delays the reckoning.

Major Banks

APRA’s original banking Climate Vulnerability Assessment, published in 2022, identified that mortgage lending losses from climate risk would be concentrated in northern Australia, and that the most impacted 20% of Australian postcodes will account for around 75% of projected losses by 2050.

The big four banks confirmed at the time they expected to adjust risk appetites and lending practices, including cutting back on high loan-to-valuation lending in higher-risk regions.

That adjustment has not yet manifested in public postcode-level lending restrictions. But the direction is established.

APRA’s 2026 insurance CVA makes the link between the insurance gap and bank credit risk explicit in a way the earlier banking assessment did not.

When a property becomes uninsurable, it weakens the collateral securing the loan. As uninsurance spreads, from roughly 14% of households now to a projected 25% by 2050, the impairment works through the mortgage books of all four majors.

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) has the largest residential mortgage book and the widest geographic spread. Its exposure to flood-prone river corridors in NSW and Victoria, including the Northern Rivers region around Lismore and the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, is a volume problem.

Even a small percentage of impaired mortgage collateral translates into a significant absolute number in credit provisions.

Westpac ((WBC)) has a concentrated risk along the NSW coast and select Queensland pockets. Its presence in the retirement and lifestyle market means it is over-indexed to coastal communities increasingly in the crosshairs of erosion and storm surge reassessments.

National Australia Bank ((NAB)) carries the largest relative exposure to climate-vulnerable regions of northern Queensland and the Northern Territory, a direct consequence of its long-established agribusiness and regional commercial banking franchise.

NAB’s business lending book is concentrated in agricultural areas that overlap with the highest-risk postcodes, and an insurance retreat in markets like Townsville or Cairns would hit its risk-weight models for those segments first and hardest.

ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) is the least domestically exposed of the four majors in percentage terms, given its institutional tilt and Asia-Pacific diversification.

Its Australian mortgage book is not heavily concentrated in the highest-risk geographies, though its Victorian home loan portfolio runs through floodplain-adjacent suburbs of Melbourne, a risk APRA has pushed banks to model more rigorously.

None of the big four discloses postcode-level climate risk concentration in sufficient granularity for external analysts to model this precisely, which is itself a risk, as the information asymmetry is being closed by regulators faster than it is being priced by markets.

Real Estate Developers And Investment Trusts (REITs)

Stockland ((SGP)), as Australia’s largest residential developer, is on the front line.

Its Aura South master-planned community in Queensland, along with its pipeline of greenfield developments in peri-urban NSW and Victorian corridors, is sensitive to buyer insurability tests.

If homebuyers cannot secure affordable cover, settlement risk spikes, impacting the valuation of Stockland’s land bank.

Mirvac Group ((MGR))’s residential and commercial property portfolio includes assets in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. While its exposure is less concentrated in high-risk regional zones, rising insurance premiums and mandatory resilience spending change development economics and building design requirements.

Scentre Group ((SCG)) and Vicinity Centres ((VCX)) own premium, heavy-footprint shopping centers. Scentre operates major assets in coastal Queensland, including Westfield Coomera near the flood-prone Gold Coast hinterland.

While the commercial assets are structurally fortified, an insurance collapse in surrounding residential communities impacts local disposable income, reducing speciality retailer sales and turnover rent.

Charter Hall Group ((CHC)) manages a large portfolio of industrial and logistics assets, many located near transport corridors and low-lying river systems.

Goodman Group ((GMG))’s global diversification limits direct concentration, but its domestic industrial facilities often occupy low-lying logistics hubs where insurance availability and resilience spending are becoming key underwriting factors.

Ingenia Communities ((INA)) operates over 100 lifestyle and holiday communities across coastal and regional Australia, with a material presence in Queensland and the NSW mid-north coast.

Its resident base is predominantly over-55 retirees on fixed incomes who cannot absorb premium increases, leading to higher rates of underinsurance.

Operational risk is concentrated in its greenfield expansion sites, such as Yeppoon on the cyclone-exposed Capricorn Coast.

Signals to Watch

The clearest early signal is reinsurance pricing.

The January and July renewal periods are when global reinsurers set terms for Australian catastrophe cover, and successive rounds of higher premiums, tighter exclusions, or lower coverage limits confirm the exit is accelerating.

Pair that with what IAG and Suncorp communicate through their quarterly and half-year filings. When either insurer publicly names a council area or postcode as commercially unviable, it tells you the credit risk in that catchment is about to become visible to lenders.

From there, watch APRA. Any move toward requiring banks to formally disclose or stress-test postcode-level mortgage concentration against climate scenarios would be a material escalation.

On the ground, ICA catastrophe declarations in the same high-risk geographies across consecutive seasons indicate the risk is arriving faster than the models assumed, and if the big four banks or their non-bank competitors begin publicly adjusting LVR limits for specific regions, the valuation transmission channel is confirmed open.

Property transaction volumes are worth watching before prices move. A sustained rise in days-on-market for flood-prone postcodes in northern Queensland and the NSW Northern Rivers is a more immediate signal than median price data, and CoreLogic tracks it in near real time.

The offshore parallel to monitor is California’s FAIR Plan, the state’s insurer of last resort, whose exposure ballooned past US$300bn in 2024. If that system requires federal intervention, it signals a global reset in how mortgage collateral is valued, one that would reach Australian pricing within months.

Finally, watch Canberra, a decision to expand the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool to cover floods, or to legislate the Flood Defence Fund, would materially change the risk trajectory, while a failure to act would confirm the bearish one.

FNArena’s dedicated ESG Focus news section zooms in on matters Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) that are increasingly guiding investors preferences and decisions globally. For more news updates, past and future:

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/daily-financial-news/category/esg-focus/

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