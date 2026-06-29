Remplir™: Australian Nerve Repair Device Supports Victims of War in Ukraine

PR NewsWire | Jun 29 2026

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PERTH, Australia, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Perth-based regenerative medicine company, Orthocell Ltd (Orthocell), has extended the global reach of its FDA-cleared collagen medical device Remplir™ to Ukraine as part of a coordinated philanthropy effort to provide medical aid to victims of war.

Orthocell first delivered an initial humanitarian shipment of Remplir to Ukraine in April 2025. The shipment was coordinated through Professor Fiona Wood AO and UK defence surgeons supporting battlefield trauma programs.

More Remplir devices are now in transit to Ukraine after a group of Australian corporate donors – including Wyllie Group, Andrew Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation, Canaccord Genuity Australia, Gilbert + Tobin, Device Technologies Australia, Bell Potter, and Argonaut Securities – agreed to purchase 100 devices at humanitarian pricing to ship to Ukraine. Orthocell has also donated a further 100 devices and the Ukraine Crisis Appeal has pledged AUD $10K to support this effort.

Current estimates indicate more than 400,000 Ukrainians including children have sustained trauma-related injuries during the conflict, creating substantial ongoing demand for advanced reconstructive and nerve repair technologies for victims of war and veterans.

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal is now welcoming donations to bring more Remplir™ devices and other urgent medical supplies to victims of war. To donate visit ukrainecrisisappeal.org and scroll to the "Nerve Repair for Ukraine" campaign.

Orthocell Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Paul Anderson, said feedback from surgeons about the clinical utility of Remplir in practice has been extremely positive.

"Remplir™ devices have already been used in the treatment of several severe trauma injuries sustained during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including peripheral nerve injuries associated with amputations, blast trauma, and nerve crush injuries.

"In addition to supporting ongoing humanitarian aid, in partnership with The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, Orthocell is supporting peer-to-peer training between leading surgeons across international borders. This was anchored by a recent Nerve Symposium event in Sydney Australia to advance knowledge-sharing in reconstructive surgery, peripheral nerve repair, and trauma management," said Mr Anderson.

Remplir is redefining the global standard of care for nerve repair procedures, by unlocking the power of the human body to heal. Remplir is made from pure collagen (acellular, type 1) and in clinical practice creates a bioactive healing chamber to support new tissue formation and integration. By comparison, suturing nerves can place delicate tissue under tension, causing scarring, fibrosis and neuroma formation.

It is highly regarded in the surgical community for its widespread clinical utility and ease of use. It can be used in nerve repair procedures to connect (trauma, e.g. motor vehicle accident), protect (compression, e.g. blunt trauma injury or carpal tunnel revisions) and cap (amputation, e.g. mastectomies).

Remplir was cleared by the US FDA in April 2025 – the largest healthcare market in the world. It is also cleared for use and sale in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong SAR. Other jurisdictions are imminent too, with regulatory approval for the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) expected in late 2026.

For more information visit orthocell.com

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