The two-night reset: Why Australians Are Cruising Their Way to Better Wellbeing

PR NewsWire | Jun 29 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

HALONG, Vietnam, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For travellers who have ticked off the standard resort holidays and buzzing city escapes, a quieter kind of luxury is drawing attention on the other side of the Coral Sea. In Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay – that otherworldly maze of limestone towers rising from emerald water – a boutique wellness cruise called Bhaya Soul is offering Australians a restorative escape built for digital detox, deep relaxation and a meaningful reset.

Launched as a dedicated wellness vessel from Bhaya Cruises and recognized on TIME’s "World’s Greatest Places 2026" list, Bhaya Soul reimagines the classic overnight sailing as a floating retreat. With only 20 suites, the vessel is intimate by design. It carries small groups along one of the longest routes in the region, slipping into the quieter corners of Ha Long and Lan Ha Bay where the modern world gives way to a deeper sense of stillness.



The private bay-view bathtub in cabin

A Sanctuary formed by Space and Stillness

Wellness is not treated as an add-on but seamlessly integrated into each day. Evenings close with a "Sleep Well" meditation, inviting guests to put away their devices, quiet the mind and ease into rest as the bay settles into darkness. Mornings begin gently with a mindful walk through Tien Ong Cave, where ancient limestone formations create a grounding start to the day. These rituals are designed to help guests reconnect with their bodies, their surroundings and the pleasure of moving at a slower pace.

The sense of ease continues across the vessel. Guests can unwind in the Horizon Lounge or linger by the outdoor pool while limestone peaks drift across the view. Each suite is conceived as a private cocoon, boasting its own private sun lounger and a bay-view bathtub. The interiors lean into a calm palette of sea blues and natural textures, creating an atmosphere of quiet harmony that allows the frantic pace of modern life to instantly soften. Nourishment is equally considered, with fresh, locally sourced menus and an inclusive foot ritual utilising traditional Vietnamese wellness herbs.

For Australian travellers, the journey is refreshingly simple, with convenient flight connections to Hanoi and an easy onward transfer to Ha Long Bay.

Introducing the Soul Sanctuary series

Building on the success of its previous chapters, Bhaya Soul is elevating its wellness offering with the return of the Soul Sanctuary series. Coming back on board with an expanded calendar of departures, this exclusive series is meticulously designed for those who want to dive deeper into self-care.



Sound Bath Experience on Bhaya Soul

The series blends nature-connected activities with specialised holistic therapies, structured across two tiers of experiences:

The Weekly Experience (Complimentary for All Guests): Selected sailings feature a hands-on Herbal Eye Sachets Workshop . Guests can craft their own soothing eye pillows using traditional Vietnamese herbs.

Selected sailings feature a hands-on . Guests can craft their own soothing eye pillows using traditional Vietnamese herbs. The Signature Experience: Travellers can align their travel dates with specialised wellness masters on select departures: October 12 & 29: A deeply grounding Sound Bath Experience , utilising the resonant, ethereal frequencies of the handpan and crystal singing bowls to release tension and restore energetic alignment. November 11 & 21: An exclusive Yoga and Ocean Breathwork retreat, aligning physical movement and conscious breathing with the natural ebb and flow of the pristine gulf waters.

Travellers can align their travel dates with specialised wellness masters on select departures:

Here, Ha Long Bay becomes more than a destination: it is a place to disconnect, reset and return with renewed clarity.

Reservations: Rates start from AU $464 per person, per night. Secure your wellness escape via email sales@bhayacruises.com, or visit bhayacruises.com.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms