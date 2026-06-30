ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-06-26

Daily Market Reports | Jun 30 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 6.500 9.06% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.730 -10.43% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 4.400 8.11% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.945 -8.25% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.750 6.93% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.170 -7.13% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.300 6.63% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 4.800 -6.98% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.245 6.52% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.030 -6.94% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 21.580 6.36% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.055 -6.22% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.600 6.19% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.950 -5.82% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.053 6.00% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.310 -5.33% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.080 5.97% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.950 -5.17% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.455 5.82% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.750 -5.17% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.100 5.03% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.210 -5.10% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.160 4.98% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 13.960 -5.03% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.435 4.82% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 15.630 -4.98% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.950 4.40% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.920 -4.89% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.245 4.26% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 11.450 -4.74% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 38.280 3.97% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.680 -4.29% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 17.230 3.86% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.630 -4.27% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.420 3.86% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.680 -4.23% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.880 3.60% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.490 -3.85% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.605 3.55% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 31.870 -3.83%

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