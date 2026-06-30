Final Tickets Released for Sydney’s Acclaimed Sistine Chapel Immersive Experience – Don’t miss it

PR NewsWire | Jun 30 2026

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Sistine Chapel, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Final Weeks | Closes July 19

SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With school holidays approaching and demand continuing to build, the final release of tickets for Sistine Chapel: Revelations – An Immersive Exhibition is now available.

Sistine Chapel Revelations: Projection Room
Sistine Chapel Revelations: Projection Room

Since opening at St Mary’s Cathedral, tens of thousands of visitors have stepped inside this groundbreaking immersive experience, drawn by its combination of breathtaking visuals, powerful sound design, and a storytelling approach that transforms one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements into a deeply moving contemporary experience.

For the first time ever, the Vatican Museum has granted express permission and been part of a world first exhibition utilising super high resolution images from its archives and large-scale projection technology to bring the Sistine Chapel to life in Sydney. Revelations invites audiences to experience Michelangelo’s masterpieces in a way that simply isn’t possible in Rome itself. Rather than viewing the artwork from afar, visitors are immersed within it, surrounded by imagery, symbolism and narrative that have inspired generations.

"What has been most rewarding is seeing the diversity of people coming through the exhibition," said Juliette Khoury. "The overwhelmingly positive response from these diverse groups has shown us that great art, storytelling and sense of possibility are still things that speak to everyone."

As Sydney enters the school holiday period, organisers expect many sessions to sell out, with families, tourists and cultural audiences making the most of the exhibition’s final weeks. For many visitors, the exhibition has become more than an art experience. It is a chance to slow down, look up, and encounter one of history’s most celebrated masterpieces in an entirely new way.

Positioned alongside some of the world’s leading immersive experiences, Sistine Chapel: Revelations combines art, technology, history and storytelling on a monumental scale. Housed in a specially constructed venue on the forecourt of St Mary’s Cathedral, the experience guides audiences through Michelangelo’s work from Creation to Redemption, revealing details, meaning and emotion often missed by the naked eye.

With the exhibition closing on July 19, this is the final opportunity for Sydney audiences to experience one of the year’s most talked-about cultural events. Tickets are now in their final release and can be purchased at sistinechapelsydney.com.au.

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