GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL HEALTH SUMMIT 2026 POSITIONS MITOCHONDRIAL HEALTH AS THE FOUNDATION OF HEALTHSPAN

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Sydney and Kuala Lumpur events unite world-leading experts as Mitochondrial Health gains recognition as a defining force in healthy ageing, and healthspan

Researchers and clinicians identify Ubiquinol as a foundational nutrient in the Mitoceuticals category, supporting mitochondrial function throughout life, from preconception to healthy ageing

SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – The inaugural global Mitochondrial Health Summit has marked a milestone for healthcare, positioning Mitochondrial Health at the forefront of the growing movement: advancing healthspan through science beginning at the cellular level.



Inaugural Mitochondrial Health Summit 2026, Sydney, Australia & Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo Credits: Nicole Anderson)

Held in Sydney (26 June), with a simultaneous satellite event in Kuala Lumpur, the Summit attracted 250+ delegates across complementary medicine, nutrition, pharmacy, education and research, reflecting growing interest in the role of mitochondrial function in lifelong health.

The Summit arrives at a pivotal moment for healthcare. As populations worldwide seek healthy ageing strategies, the conversation is shifting upstream towards the biological mechanisms underpinning health. At the centre are the mitochondria – the body’s ‘cellular powerhouses’, which generate the energy required for organs, tissues and biological systems to function effectively.

Mitochondrial health is supported by Ubiquinol, a naturally occurring, lipid-soluble antioxidant which helps reduce cellular damage, and supports wellbeing through life stages from pre-conception to ageing, including cardiovascular health, cognition, women’s health, energy levels and general health. However, Ubiquinol levels decline naturally from the age of 20+.

Across presentations spanning cardiology, reproductive health, women’s health, complementary medicine, pharmacy and nutrition, a common theme emerged: the future of healthcare will be shaped by our understanding of sub-cellular health.

"For over four decades, Kaneka has invested in advancing mitochondrial health science because we believe it sits at the very core of human wellbeing," says Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales Team (APAC), Supplemental Nutrition Business Division, Kaneka Corporation.

"We believe the age of ‘mitoceuticals’ has arrived, mitochondrial health will become one of the defining healthcare conversations of the next decade", added Takakuwa.

As the underwriting sponsor of the Summit, Kaneka Ubiquinol™ further strengthened its position at the forefront of the mitochondrial health sector.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Upstream Shift – across cardiology, women’s health, reproductive health and healthy ageing, a recurring theme was the growing scientific interest in the role of mitochondrial function across multiple areas of health as foundational. Research is contributing to the understanding of how mitochondrial biology may be involved in physiological pathways, supporting ongoing investigation into its relevance for clinical practice.

across cardiology, women’s health, reproductive health and healthy ageing, a recurring theme was the growing scientific interest in the role of mitochondrial function across multiple areas of health as foundational. Research is contributing to the understanding of how mitochondrial biology may be involved in physiological pathways, supporting ongoing investigation into its relevance for clinical practice. The Gut-Mitochondria Axis – preliminary evidence suggests the intricate communication between the gut microbiome and mitochondrial function, revealing potential implications for metabolic health, immune regulation, inflammation, energy production.

– preliminary evidence suggests the intricate communication between the gut microbiome and mitochondrial function, revealing potential implications for metabolic health, immune regulation, inflammation, energy production. The ‘Age of Mitoceuticals’ – nutrients key to mitochondrial energy production, including Ubiquinol, acknowledged as foundational components of healthspan strategies for mitochondrial support, vitality, resilience and healthy ageing through targeted nutritional and clinical approaches.

– nutrients key to mitochondrial energy production, including Ubiquinol, acknowledged as foundational components of healthspan strategies for mitochondrial support, vitality, resilience and healthy ageing through targeted nutritional and clinical approaches. Lifetime Scientific Excellence in Ubiquinol Research awarded to Dr Kazunori Hosoe PhD, Chief Scientist, Kaneka Ubiquinol™, for 50+ years of CoQ10 and Ubiquinol research. His contributions have helped establish a scientific foundation that continues to shape mitochondrial research and clinical practice globally.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL MITOCHONDRIAL HEALTH SUMMIT 2026

An international healthcare professional education platform dedicated to advancing scientific understanding and clinical application of mitochondrial health, cellular health and healthy ageing.

The faculty included internationally respected experts Dr Olivia Lesslar, Dr Ross Walker, Dr Christabelle Yeoh, Dr Denise Furness PhD, Dr Leah Hechtman PhD, Rhiannon Hardingham, Gerald Quigley, Bobby Mehta and Prof. Dr Mogana Sundari Rajagopal, reflecting the increasingly multidisciplinary nature of mitochondrial science.

ABOUT KANEKA UBIQUINOL™

Kaneka Corporation is the sole global innovative manufacturer of clinically researched bioidentical Ubiquinol, manufactured with an award-winning Japanese natural fermentation process. Supported by 100+ scientific studies, 80+ patents and 45+ years of research, antioxidant-active Ubiquinol supports mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health, cognition, women’s health, reproductive health, energy and wellbeing. Listed in 50+ countries in 1,000+ nutraceutical brands since 2006, with certifications including HALAL, GRAS, HACCP, NDI, KOSHER, GMP, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, Non-GMO and OSHMS.

All speakers declare receipt of an honorarium from Kaneka Ubiquinol™ APAC for the preparation and delivery of the Mitochondrial Health Summit 2026 presentation. Content is the speakers’ own work and was developed independently without commercial influence.

References available on request.



Dr Kazunori Hosoe PhD, awarded ‘Lifetime Scientific Excellence in Ubiquinol Research’ on the eve of the Inaugural Mitochondrial Health Summit 2026 in Sydney, Australia (left to right): Kazuki Takita, Assistant Manager, Marketing and Sales (APAC), Kaneka Ubiquinol™; Dr Kazunori Hosoe PhD, Chief Scientist, Kaneka Ubiquinol™; Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales Team (APAC), Supplemental Nutrition Business Division, Kaneka Corporation (Photo Credits: Nicole Anderson)

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