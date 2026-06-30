Sungrow PowerKeeper Unlocks Greater Solar Value for Australian Medical Wholesaler

PR NewsWire | Jun 30 2026

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SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has partnered with Smart Commercial Energy to deploy its PowerKeeper commercial energy storage solution for Team Medical Supplies, one of Australia’s largest medical wholesalers.



PowerKeeper Unlocks Greater Value from Existing Solar Infrastructure

The project enables Team Medical Supplies to reduce electricity costs, increase solar self-consumption and strengthen energy resilience for temperature-sensitive medical products. With heavy reliance on cold rooms, freezers and air-conditioning to maintain critical storage conditions, the business sought a solution that could maximise the value of its existing solar investment while reducing exposure to rising energy costs.

PowerKeeper Unlocks Greater Value from Existing Solar Infrastructure

At the heart of the installation is Sungrow’s SH110CX commercial hybrid inverter paired with two 50 kWh PowerKeeper battery stacks (ST100CF), seamlessly integrated with the site’s existing 200 kW solar system.

The project presented a significant challenge from the start, in that the site’s existing switchboard constraints limited conventional battery integration options. Sungrow’s hybrid inverter SH110CX and PowerKeeper battery can be easily integrated with the site’s existing solar infrastructure, helping minimise installation complexity, reduce disruption and preserve the value of the customer’s previous solar investment.

"From an engineer’s perspective, there was this gap in the commercial market where we didn’t have any dedicated commercial hybrid inverters and battery systems. The PowerKeeper series serves as a perfect, elegant solution to commercial use cases where there is a single 110-kilowatt hybrid inverter that can take up to 250 kilowatt hours of battery, as well as 150kW of solar," Liam Emmett, Project Engineer of Smart Commercial Energy.

"PowerKeeper is a game changer for commercial energy storage," said Young Zhao, Service Manager of Sungrow Australia. "Its flexible design helps businesses overcome common site constraints while supporting multiple operating modes, including on-grid, off-grid and microgrid applications. This gives customers greater control over their energy usage while maximising the value of their solar investment."

The solution also enables excess solar energy generated during the day to be stored and discharged when energy demand and electricity prices are higher, maximising self-consumption and improving overall energy efficiency.

"By storing excess solar energy generated during the day and using it when our cooling systems are running into the evening, we’ve reduced our reliance on the grid while improving the sustainability of our largest facility. The installation was straightforward, with no disruption to our operations, and the projected payback made it a compelling investment for the business," said Tom Vriens, Co-CEO of Team Medical Supplies.

Today, the battery system supplies approximately 18% of the site’s post-solar energy consumption, reduces annual carbon emissions by an estimated 19 tonnes, and delivers a strong return on investment.

Delivering Long-Term Value Through Partnership

The collaboration between Sungrow and Smart Commercial Energy – Australia’s leading commercial battery installer in 2025 reflects a shared commitment to delivering practical, future-ready energy solutions. Through a staged approach, beginning with two stages of rooftop solar, followed by the hybrid inverter and battery, Smart Commercial Energy ensured Team Medical Supplies could adopt new technology at the right time and with strong commercial viability.

Building a Scalable Energy Future

With the system already delivering strong results, Team Medical Supplies is well positioned to expand its energy storage capacity as future needs evolve. Sungrow will continue working with partners across Australia to help businesses maximise the value of solar and storage through flexible, scalable energy solutions.

Contact:

Wang Luly

luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

+86 15618330862

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