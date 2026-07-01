ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|18.100
|16.77%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|6.750
|-34.47%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.155
|13.79%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|4.040
|-10.82%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.850
|11.97%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.670
|-7.56%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.280
|9.74%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|71.800
|-7.21%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.265
|8.16%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|4.090
|-7.05%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.710
|7.74%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|16.020
|-7.02%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|22.150
|7.73%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|26.000
|-5.66%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.057
|7.55%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.690
|-5.48%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.770
|-5.15%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.930
|6.77%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.370
|-5.13%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.320
|5.88%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|10.910
|-4.72%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|17.230
|5.71%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.730
|-4.44%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.610
|5.65%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|4.810
|-4.37%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|76.640
|5.39%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|110.160
|-4.36%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.130
|5.39%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|9.430
|-4.26%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.820
|5.13%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|23.350
|-4.19%
|ELD – ELDERS LIMITED
|5.400
|5.06%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|8.030
|-3.83%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.240
|4.69%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|20.770
|-3.75%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.680
|4.67%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|3.110
|-3.72%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.550
|4.51%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.130
|-3.70%
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