ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.100 16.77% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.750 -34.47% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.155 13.79% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.040 -10.82% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.850 11.97% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.670 -7.56% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.280 9.74% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 71.800 -7.21% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.265 8.16% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 4.090 -7.05% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.710 7.74% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 16.020 -7.02% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 22.150 7.73% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 26.000 -5.66% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.057 7.55% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.690 -5.48% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.150 7.14% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.770 -5.15% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.930 6.77% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.370 -5.13% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.320 5.88% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 10.910 -4.72% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.230 5.71% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.730 -4.44% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.610 5.65% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 4.810 -4.37% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 76.640 5.39% XYZ – BLOCK INC 110.160 -4.36% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.130 5.39% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.430 -4.26% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.820 5.13% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 23.350 -4.19% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 5.400 5.06% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 8.030 -3.83% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.240 4.69% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 20.770 -3.75% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.680 4.67% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 3.110 -3.72% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.550 4.51% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 -3.70%

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