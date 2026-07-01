Taiwan Tourism Administration Concludes Successful Three-City Roadshow Across Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | Jul 01 2026

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"Taiwan, Never Sleeps" campaign inspires more than 225 travel industry professionals across Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland

SYDNEY, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has concluded a three-city trade roadshow across Australia and New Zealand, engaging more than 225 travel industry professionals across Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. Running from 17 to 25 June, the Taiwan Tourism Roadshows brought together airlines, hotels, travel agencies and cultural organisations to showcase the island’s diverse, year-round tourism offer.

Staged under the campaign theme "Taiwan, Never Sleeps," the roadshows highlighted Taiwan’s around-the-clock appeal — from vibrant breakfast culture and morning markets to Michelin-recognised dining, legendary night market street food and a thriving urban nightlife scene. The series formed part of Taiwan Tourism Brand 3.0, "TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder," reinforcing Taiwan’s positioning as a multi-layered, high-quality destination for travellers from the region.

Visitor Growth from Australia and New Zealand

Visitor numbers from both markets continued to grow strongly in 2025. Australia recorded 125,288 arrivals to Taiwan — an increase of 11.32% year-on-year — while leisure travel grew at an even faster pace, rising 16.63%. New Zealand contributed 18,242 arrivals, up 6.97%, with leisure travel climbing 10.4%.

Taiwan currently operates 21 direct flights per week to and from Australia and New Zealand, providing travellers with convenient access to the island. Research indicates that travellers from both markets place a high value on cultural experiences and culinary exploration, areas in which Taiwan continues to excel.

B2B Matchmaking and Trade Engagement

Each roadshow featured structured one-on-one business meeting sessions ahead of the main evening event, giving Australian and New Zealand product managers direct access to Taiwanese travel industry partners. Participants included leading online travel agencies (OTAs), independent and chain travel agencies, inbound and outbound tour operators, tourism associations and travel trade media.

Sessions focused on itinerary development, themed product design and channel partnerships — generating tangible commercial outcomes and broadening the distribution network for Taiwan tourism products across the region.

Cultural Highlights

Each event featured live performances and hands-on cultural activities designed to give trade attendees a genuine feel for Taiwan’s creative heritage. Performing group Mooz brought the island’s stories to life through the traditional Yueqin (moon lute), while celebrated paper artist Hung Hsin-Fu showcased Taiwan’s biodiversity through intricate ecological origami. Guests participated in a tile-painting workshop with SanHe Tile Kiln — a century-old heritage brand rooted in traditional Taiwanese architecture — and crafted their own floral-fabric sky lanterns as an introduction to Taiwan’s blessing traditions and everyday culture.

"The roadshow reinforced the strength of our partnerships across Australia and New Zealand and created meaningful new opportunities for product development and distribution. Taiwan’s combination of safety, accessibility, culinary depth and natural spectacle continues to resonate strongly with travellers from both markets, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors in the year ahead."

— Taiwan Tourism Administration



Taiwan Tourism Roadshow in Auckland

About Taiwan

Taiwan offers Australian and New Zealand travellers an exceptional blend of dramatic mountain scenery, Pacific coastline, world-class cycling, vibrant cities and a food culture recognised by Michelin and celebrated globally. With visa-free entry for Australian and New Zealand passport holders, direct air connectivity and a reputation for safety and hospitality, Taiwan is one of Asia’s most accessible and rewarding short-haul destinations.

For trip planning and travel inspiration, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw .

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