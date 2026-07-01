Treasure Chest: Paladin Energy

Treasure Chest | 3:31 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Paladin Energy.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Whose Idea Is It?

RBC Capital

The subject:

Paladin Energy ((PDN))

Investing in the upcoming uranium supercycle has proven rather tricky for local share market investors, but analysts at RBC Capital have become more confident in Paladin Energy’s ability to deliver.

Meanwhile in the background, a significant market deficit is building.

Analysts remain confident uranium's future looks favourable

Analysts remain confident uranium's future looks favourable

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