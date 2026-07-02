Agoda Recommends the Best Destinations to Beat the Heat This Summer

PR NewsWire | Jul 02 2026

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SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As temperatures rise across Europe and Asia, digital travel platform Agoda invites travelers to escape the sweltering heat with a curated list of cool retreats across the Asia-Pacific region. From the snow-dusted peaks of New Zealand to the breezy highlands of Malaysia, Agoda’s selection offers refreshing getaways where travelers can enjoy crisp weather and unique experiences. Agoda’s curated list of destinations promises a summer escape that’s anything but ordinary.

New Zealand

Queenstown and Wellington offer the perfect backdrop for travelers seeking a chilly escape. Queenstown, known as the adventure capital, provides an alpine winter wonderland with temperatures ranging from 9°C (48°F) to -2°C (28°F) in July and August, ideal for skiing enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Wellington, with temperatures between 14°C (57°F) to 7°C (45°F), invites visitors to explore its cultural offerings and coastal charm, making it a perfect spot to cool off.

Australia

Melbourne and Hobart in Tasmania present urban and wilderness experiences with crisp weather. Melbourne, with its vibrant culture and dining scene, maintains a cool 14°C (57°F) to 7°C (45°F), perfect for those seeking a refreshing city break. Hobart, a historic port city, serves as a gateway to Tasmania’s wilderness, with temperatures from 11°C (52°F) to 3°C (37°F), offering a serene escape into nature.

Japan

Sapporo and Hakodate in Hokkaido offer a mild summer with temperatures between 22°C (72°F) to 17°C (63°F). Sapporo, famous for its beer and lavender fields, and Hakodate, known for its seafood and mountain views, provide a refreshing break from the heat, perfect for those looking to chill out in style.

Malaysia

The Cameron Highlands and Genting Highlands offer cooler climates with temperatures ranging from 25°C (77°F) to 15°C (59°F). These highland retreats are perfect for exploring tea plantations and enjoying mountain resort activities, providing a cool breeze amidst the tropical heat.

India

Manali and Shimla, with temperatures between 25°C (77°F) to 15°C (59°F), are ideal for adventure and scenic beauty. Manali is an adventure hub, while Shimla offers historic charm and accessibility from Delhi, both providing a refreshing escape from the summer heat.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "As temperatures soar this summer, Agoda is your ticket to finding the perfect destination to cool off. Whether you’re hitting the slopes in Queenstown or enjoying the crisp mountain breeze in the Cameron Highlands, we’re here to help you escape the heat and discover the region’s most refreshing retreats, with accommodations, flights and activities you can book seamlessly in one platform."

Travelers seeking a cool retreat in the summer heat can browse over 6 million holiday properties, along with more than 300,000 activities and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

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