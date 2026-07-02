Aristocrat Sticks To US$1bn Interactive Guidance

Australia | Jul 02 2026

Aristocrat Leisure's Investor Day contained no unpleasant surprises, with management reiterating Interactive targets and reaffirming earnings guidance.

Aristocrat Leisure's investor briefings have been well-received

Interactive remains a key growth driver for the gaming giant

Land gaming remains strong, social casino performs well

AI confirmed as a net positive for the company

By Danielle Ecuyer

iGaming Fears Allayed For Aristocrat Leisure

Ahead of Aristocrat Leisure's ((ALL)) Investor Day on Wednesday, RBC Capital tipped its hat to the company by reiterating its Outperform rating.

Judging by the share price response since, the market has welcomed the update, with shares bucking general weakness for the ASX to start the fresh fiscal year on a positive note.

The recent shellacking of share prices for companies like Aristocrat, which had been lumped into a "sell first, ask questions later" basket on AI fears, has eased, at least for now.

As observed by Citi, the market has become more comfortable with earnings momentum and a weaker Australian dollar, which is a positive for the company (and for its share price).

Confirmation of Interactive target

Management reiterated its US$1bn Interactive revenue target for FY29, which compares with consensus of US$867m and Citi's forecast of US$900m.

As noted by UBS, there was some relief that management made no changes to its US$1bn FY29 Interactive revenue target, which implies a 23% CAGR from FY25.

UBS does remain more conservative with a forecast of US$844m.

Interactive remains Aristocrat's key growth platform but also the division generating the greatest debate among analysts, with results having fallen short of expectations over the past two years.

As detailed by Macquarie, management admitted Interactive has performed below expectations, largely due to regulatory changes and technology stack constraints.

Macquarie's forecast stands at US$921m and this broker confirms the key debate in the market continues to centre on Interactive.

The absence of a downgrade to guidance has effectively triggered a sigh of relief among analysts and investors.

UBS indicates confidence in Interactive revenue growth may have been diluted by management's reluctance to commit to margin expansion by FY29.

Turning to how Interactive expects to grow, Macquarie notes the company's US iGaming market share is currently 3.7%, with the online version of Lightning Link launching in July alongside the opening of Alberta, a new regulated jurisdiction, in mid-July.

Massachusetts iLottery also launches in July and is expected to ramp up quickly.

Citi breaks down the incremental Interactive revenue growth from FY25 as a combination of scaling content, expected to generate US$250m-US$350m, iLottery expansion of US$150m-US$250m, and Platforms & Adjacencies contributing US$50m-US$100m.

UBS stressed most of the Interactive revenue uplift is expected to come from content, supported by successful land-based game launches such as Lightning Link in July and Dragon Link in FY27, which broaden the company's content pipeline.

FY26 guidance stands firm

Away from Interactive, Aristocrat also reiterated FY26 earnings guidance and targets, while the core Gaming division continues to perform strongly, RBC highlights.

The new game pipeline was described as "promising", while Product Madness (social casino) continues to perform above expectations despite a challenging market backdrop.

RBC observes social casino bookings rose by 5.2% in 2Q26 versus 4.7% in 1Q26, while the broader market declined by -8.8% in 2Q26 and -9.4% in 1Q26.

Product Madness is considered by UBS to be central to management's multi-channel R&D and distribution model, whereby game content is deployed across the company's three businesses: land-based Gaming, Product Madness (social casino), and Interactive gaming.

Aristocrat expects the social casino market to slip by around -3% per annum between 2025 and 2030, while UBS forecasts Product Madness will generate revenue growth of 2% per annum between FY25 and FY30.

New games in the US are performing very strongly across both Gaming Operations and outright sales. Monopoly is the top premium house game and is performing at 3.5 times the house average.

UBS believes the key driver of land-based gaming growth will be market share expansion in North America. Premium Operations' installed base share of 46% compares with the 64% share achieved by its current top-performing premium games.

Notably, outright sales shipment share is 27%, versus a 38% share for its current top-performing core games.

Adjacencies market share is just 16%, well below the company's overall market share, suggesting considerable scope for expansion.

AI already made a difference

As anticipated beforehand, AI was a major topic.

Macquarie reports management restated the "key pillars" announced at the May 2026 result: boosting creativity, improving speed to market, and developing AI-powered insights.

Positively, AI has reduced the time required to port content across platforms by 75%.

UBS firmly believes AI is more of an opportunity than a threat for incumbent slot suppliers.

Digging a little deeper, this analyst notes AI has more than doubled the creative assets generated per designer between 2021 and 2025, while content development times have fallen to 6-8 weeks from 6-12 months.

AI was also emphasised as a major component of the One Aristocrat program, with US$100m in cost savings reaffirmed and implementation expected to be completed during FY27.