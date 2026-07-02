ASIC Watch: Car Loan Distributor Fees Draw Regulatory Fire

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Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => ((PPM)) [1] => ((APE)) [2] => ((SVR)) [3] => ((LFS)) [4] => ((ASG)) [5] => ((MQG)) [6] => ((EQT)) ) [1] => Array ( [0] => PPM [1] => APE [2] => SVR [3] => LFS [4] => ASG [5] => MQG [6] => EQT ) )

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This story features PEPPER MONEY LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PPM

The company is included in ALL-ORDS

This story features regulatory enforcement affecting PEPPER MONEY, EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE, SOLVAR, LATITUDE GROUP, MACQUARIE GROUP, EQT HOLDINGS, and systemic failures in auto-finance and unlisted fund distribution.

ASIC has launched a dual-front offensive against predatory retail practices and corporate gatekeeper failures, releasing a scathing review of the $150bn car loan market whilst initiating Federal Court proceedings against former directors over the collapsed Shield Master Fund.

ASIC Report 832 exposes systematic failures in lender oversight of car dealers, with distributor fees reaching $2,500 per loan

Consumers paying up to 18% of loan value in establishment fees on day one

90% of repossessed vehicles leave borrowers still owing over 50% of original loan

ASIC sues former Keystone Asset Management directors over $305m diversion to related property developments

Property developer faces 20 years for $10.1m NDIS property fraud scheme

By Valery Prihartono

ASIC has uncovered systemic failures across the $150bn car loan market in Australia

Lifting the Bonnet: The Car Loan Distributor Problem

ASIC’s Report 832 released June 24, 2026 exposes systemic failures across the $150bn car loan market.

Analysing 350,000 loans from eight providers—including ASX-listed Pepper Money ((PPM))—the findings reveal lenders are outsourcing compliance to car dealers whilst allowing inflated distributor fees to consume consumer capital.

The Fee Extraction Mechanism

Lenders charge establishment fees ($299-$995) alongside distributor fees capped by nothing, with dealers routinely charging $2,500. ASIC highlighted Rex, a Queensland consumer who paid $9,154 in establishment fees on a $49,162 car loan—18% of capital lost to transaction friction on day one.

This distributor fee model allows lenders to distance themselves from point-of-sale conduct whilst dealers capture outsized compensation.

ASIC found widespread failures in:

Lender oversight of dealer conduct

Transparency regarding fee components

Consumer consent processes for fee disclosure

The Repossession Debt Trap

The most damaging finding centres on debt recovery. Of 250 sampled repossessions, 90% left consumers owing more than half the original loan after vehicles were sold.

Bob’s case exemplifies the trap: after 18 months’ repayments on a $23,250 loan, his car was repossessed.

Compound interest, exit fees, and recovery costs left him owing $23,500—more than the original loan value. The car sale generated insufficient proceeds to cover the debt.

Investment Implications

For investors in Eagers Automotive ((APE)), Solvar ((SVR)), and Latitude Group ((LFS)), the findings signal mandatory overhaul of third-party distribution models.

Listed auto-finance and dealer networks must now:

Actively audit dealer point-of-sale conduct

Cap distributor fees at transparent levels

Reform repossession practices and fee structures

Increase compliance overheads materially

The regulatory requirement to police third-party distributors will compress distribution margins whilst elevating compliance costs.

Investors should expect FY27 profit guidance revisions downward for affected lenders.

Earlier this week, Autosports Group ((ASG)) issued a profit warning, guiding the market to a much lower FY26 result, attributed to delivery delays and higher costs.

Keystone Shield Litigation and NDIS Fraud

ASIC has commenced Federal Court proceedings against former Keystone Asset Management directors Paul Chiodo, Ilya Frolov, and Mark Yorston over the Shield Master Fund collapse.

ASIC alleges Keystone transferred $305m of investor funds into related property developments controlled by Chiodo and Frolov, lacking valuations, independent security, or conflict-of-interest protocols.

The $530m fund held retirement savings from approximately 5,800 investors.

This impacts platform operators Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and EQT Holdings ((EQT)), who face reputational and potential liability exposure for onboarding the fund.

Gold Coast property developer David McWilliams faces 13 criminal charges alleging a $10.1m NDIS fraud.

Raising $90m from 500 investors for disability housing, McWilliams allegedly diverted $10.1m to personal expenses including luxury vehicles and property purchases.

He faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Scam Alert: NDIS Property Schemes

ASIC and NDIA warn investors against fraudulent “guaranteed return” NDIS property funds.

Scammers exploit NDIS appeal, promoting unregistered schemes without AFS licences that divert capital to high-risk unlisted projects.

Investors should never fund NDIS property developments through private syndicates without verifying the issuer’s AFS licence and NDIS provider registration.

Conclusion: The Outsourced Risk Reckoning

ASIC is hunting “outsourced risk”—where corporates ignore third-party misconduct or fail to maintain independent controls.

For investors, corporate transparency and active gatekeeping are now primary valuation drivers.

Listed companies failing to police distributors or maintain audit controls carry unpriced balance sheet liabilities.

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