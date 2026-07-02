ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 02 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.110
|19.57%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|28.530
|-8.50%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|7.800
|15.56%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.580
|-7.31%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.105
|8.33%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.140
|-6.67%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.485
|7.78%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|13.780
|-5.87%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.920
|6.98%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.480
|-5.42%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.735
|6.52%
|SGH – SGH LIMITED
|43.310
|-4.98%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.110
|6.24%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|19.750
|-4.91%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|16.990
|6.05%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|6.240
|-4.59%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.480
|5.49%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|18.370
|-4.37%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.830
|5.48%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.110
|-4.31%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.265
|5.42%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|21.200
|-4.29%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.970
|4.86%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.010
|-4.14%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|10.070
|4.46%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.610
|-4.07%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|42.330
|4.29%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|86.850
|-4.03%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.730
|4.29%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|13.180
|-3.87%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.600
|4.23%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.010
|-3.83%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.780
|4.12%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.890
|-3.78%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|27.190
|3.94%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|17.000
|-3.68%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|12.260
|3.90%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.200
|-3.61%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|38.410
|3.84%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.895
|-3.56%
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