ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 02 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.110 19.57% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 28.530 -8.50% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.800 15.56% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.580 -7.31% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.105 8.33% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.485 7.78% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.780 -5.87% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.920 6.98% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.480 -5.42% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.735 6.52% SGH – SGH LIMITED 43.310 -4.98% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.110 6.24% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 19.750 -4.91% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 16.990 6.05% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 6.240 -4.59% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.480 5.49% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 18.370 -4.37% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 19.830 5.48% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.110 -4.31% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.265 5.42% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.200 -4.29% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.970 4.86% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.010 -4.14% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 10.070 4.46% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 18.610 -4.07% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 42.330 4.29% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 86.850 -4.03% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.730 4.29% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 13.180 -3.87% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.600 4.23% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.010 -3.83% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.780 4.12% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.890 -3.78% 360 – LIFE360 INC 27.190 3.94% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.000 -3.68% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.260 3.90% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.200 -3.61% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 38.410 3.84% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.895 -3.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms